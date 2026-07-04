Samay Raina shuts down Sunil Pal's claim of rejecting ₹25 lakh India's Got Latent offer with hilarious post

Speaking to the paparazzi about Samay and his show, Sunil claimed that he had turned down an offer to appear on India's Got Latent. He said, “No, he had spoken to me and said he would give me ₹25 lakh. I said I wouldn’t cuss. He said, ‘Don’t do it, but we would be doing that.’”

Comedian Samay Raina returned with India's Got Latent despite the controversy surrounding its first season. Comedian Sunil Pal , who had strongly criticised Samay during the India's Got Latent controversy, recently claimed that he had turned down an offer of ₹25 lakh from Samay to appear on the show. However, Samay has dismissed the claim as "fake news".

Reacting to Sunil's claim, Samay took to his Instagram Stories and dismissed it as false. Sharing a screenshot of the news, he wrote, "Fake news (crying emojis) Sunil Pal ko ₹25 lakh? (laughing emojis)." Recently, Samay also collaborated with Mukesh Khanna, who had previously criticised him and said the comedian should be paraded on a donkey following the India's Got Latent controversy. Their collaboration left fans wondering whether Samay might also collaborate with Sunil in the future.

Sunil Pal and Samay Raina's feud In 2025, Samay landed in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex on India's Got Latent triggered nationwide outrage. FIRs were filed against both Samay and Ranveer, forcing the comedian to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube. Several artistes, including Sunil Pal, openly criticised the language used on India's Got Latent. He suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma and even went on to call both Samay and Ranveer "terrorists".

Samay later hit back during his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, claiming that Kapil Sharma himself had wanted to appear on India's Got Latent, while calling Sunil "insecure" and "frustrated". The two later came face-to-face for the first time on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Samay roasted Sunil, while Sunil's jokes failed to land.

On the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay revived his "Aap brush kyun nahi karte?" (Why don't you brush your teeth?) joke that he had previously made about Sunil, reigniting their long-running feud. In a response video that also featured Jay Verma, Sunil delivered a witty comeback. He said, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” (You told me I don't brush my teeth, right? But you actually brush yours—so why does so much filth come out of your mouth, man?).

Meanwhile, India's Got Latent Season 2 began with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. The second episode featured Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. The show is available to stream on Netflix and YouTube.