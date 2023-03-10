Satish Kaushik plays father in last comedy role with series Pop Kaun. See trailer

Satish Kaushik is one of the possible candidates who could be Kunal Kemmu's father in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Pop Kaun. The 66-year-old died on Thursday morning in Delhi of a heart attack. His body was brought back to Mumbai and his last rites were performed in the evening. In the series, created by Farhad Samji, the veteran actor plays Dr Kartar Singh, who is one of three people who could be Kunal's father in the series. (Also read: Kunal Kemmu reunites with younger self in reimagined scene from Zakhm. Watch new Pop Kaun video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer shows Kunal proudly flaunting his status as the son of a politician, Brij Kishore Trivedi (Johnny Lever). However, he discovers that he's not his real son. His upcoming wedding to Nupur Sanon's character is cancelled as her father, played by Saurabh Shukla decrees that it can't take place until he knows who his father is.

Being a comedy, the search takes to hilarious heights as it finds possible candidates with the 'Bodyguard', not Salman Khan, but Sultan Qureshi (Rajpal Yadav) and later Kartar (Satish) and an unnamed character played by Chunky Panday. When someone calls Kunal to tell him that his father has been abducted, he genuinely asks, "Kaunsa baap? (Which father?)". Johnny's daughter Jamie Lever is also part of the cast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kunal shared the trailer on Instagram and saluted Satish as a 'legend of comedy'. He wrote, " “A salute to the legend of comedy, @satishkaushik2178 ji whose work made us smile for years :) #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun – all episodes streaming from 17th March only on @disneyplushotstar.” His sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, commented, "Looks great! I'm sure he will be missed n remembered ....All the best to everyone!" One fan shared, "So true @satishkaushik2178 you will be missed always... Waiting eagerly for #popkaun." Yet another fan said, "“I’ll really miss Satish Kaushik sir. He was Legendary. He still tried to leave a smile on our faces and lots of laughter, while bidding his farewell. Much Love.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farhad, who has also directed the show, said in a statement, “After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations.” Pop Kaun will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.