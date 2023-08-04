Scam 2003 teaser: Season 2 scales up, explores the scam of Abdul Karim Telgi. Watch

Hansal Mehta's 2020 financial thriller series Scam 1992 created ripples far and wide. Pratik Gandhi broke out as the titular character of Harshad Mehta. On the third anniversary of SonyLIV, the date of the follow-up, Scam 2003, was announced. The makers have now unveiled the teaser of the upcoming show, based on Abdul Karim Telgi. (Also Read: Scam 2003 teaser: Hansal Mehta finds the perfect actor to play Telgi in his Scam 1992 follow-up. Watch)

Scaling up

Still from Scam 2003

Scam 2003 is also set in Mumbai. But the voiceover in the teaser says the scam in that year was so gigantic that “mathematicians ke desh mein zero kum padh gaye” (there was a scarcity of zeroes for mathematicians). The teaser then reveals Scam 2003 that had ₹30,000 crore at stake.

A new scamster

The new scamster, Abdul Karim Telgi, is only shown from the back or side angles. His face is never revealed in the teaser. His voice is heard, however, as he mouths dialogues like “Mujhe paise kamane ka koi shauq nahi. Kyunki paisa kamaya nahi, banaya jata hai” (I don't need to earn money. Because money is not earned, but made) and “Life mein aage badhna hai toh daring toh karna padega na darling” (If you have to move ahead in life, you'll have to be more daring). The latter dialogue may remind one of the popular line from Scam 1992: “Risk hai toh ishq hai” (If there's risk, there's love).

The rest of the teaser shows a montage of events, set against the striking theme of Scam 1992.

About Telgi

Telgi was a notorious counterfeiter who printed fake stamp paper. The story is adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter Ki Diary.

About Scam 2003

Veteran theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar is seen portraying the role of Telgi in the series. While Hansal Mehta is only the showrunner this time, the second instalment is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Scam 2003 is produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment and will premiere on SonyLIV on September 1.

Hansal Mehta last directed Scoop on Netflix. The crime thriller series starred Karishma Tanna in the lead role of an investigative journalist.

