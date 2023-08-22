Scam 2003 The Telgi Story trailer: Gagan Dev Riar is revealed as the mastermind. Watch

The teaser of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story didn't reveal who plays the mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi in the thriller series. The trailer, dropped on Tuesday evening, reveals theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will essay the protagonist in the follow-up to Hansal Mehta's successful 2020 show Scam 1992, that saw the breakthrough of Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi. (Also Read: Scam 2003 teaser: Season 2 scales up, explores the scam of Abdul Karim Telgi. Watch)

What's in the trailer?

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story trailer: Actor Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi.

The trailer further builds on the teaser and reveals Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi. He's seen as a simple middle-aged man, who's mostly smiling. He mouths dialogues like, “Agar desh ki arth vyavastha Kuber ka khazana hai toh stamp paper uski chabi” (If the nation's economy is Kuber's treasure, then a stamp paper is its key). When he is able to produce a counterfeit stamp paper at a printing press, his associate hilariously says, “Mubarak ho. Aap baap ban gaye. Stamp paper paida hua hai” (Congratulations, you're a father now. A stamp paper has been born). Telgi smiles as the pulsating signature theme of Scam 1992 kicks in in the background.

Telgi is seen uttering yet another valid dialogue, “Jis din aapne saamne wale ki zaroorat samajh li, samajh lo uss din aapne dhandha samajh lia” (The day you're able to gauge the other person's problem, consider that you've learnt how to do business). The rest of the trailer shows the authorities trying to trace down Telgi.

The trailer ends with Telgi recording a person of authority (probably a politician) discussing a bribe with him, and then storing the recorded tape on his shelf along with several others. He signs off at the end of the trailer, singing the title track of Samir Malkan's 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

About Scam 2003

While Hansal Mehta is only the showrunner this time, the second instalment is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Scam 2003 is produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment and will premiere on SonyLIV on September 1.

Hansal Mehta last directed Scoop on Netflix. The crime thriller series starred Karishma Tanna in the lead role of an investigative journalist.

