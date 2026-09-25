Shaque review: An earnest Jennifer Winget can't save unbearably boring thriller; Parineeti Chopra struggles to impress

Shaque

Director: Rensil D’Silva

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, and Dhruv Chowdhury

Rating: ★.5

Shaque review: Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin in a still from the show.

Uncanny valley is a psychological phenomenon where something looks almost human, but isn’t quite human, different enough to be eerie and unsettling. It is a common trope in horror. Shaque isn’t quite horror. Yet, all its characters fall into this category, for none of them seems to know what a real, breathing human being looks or behaves like. They act like caricatures of humans created by someone with only a surface-level understanding of the human race. The end result is a show that is so bad that it hardly has any redeeming qualities, save for the occasional acting performance.

The premise

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Set in Shimla, Shaque is the story of Anvita (Parineeti Chopra), whose life turns upside down when her daughter is stolen from the crib on the day she is born. For the last nine years, she has searched for her Apeksha, aided by an increasingly frustrated husband (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and the only cop who cares (Anup Soni). But Anvita’s torture continues as she keeps receiving veiled pictures of Apeksha on each of her birthdays, making her more desperate in her search.

A shambolic, over-the-top series

The series opens with Anvita’s infant being stolen. It is arguably among the worst things a woman can endure. Yet, the moment barely registers. Such is the show’s disconnect with emotions. That sets the tone, sadly, and Shaque never recovers. This is a TV show disguised as a web series. Apart from the production values, everything in Shaque screams cringe TV, be it the way the scenes are shot or the way each episode begins with a 10-second rewind of the previous episode’s cliffhanger. This would have been tolerable had it been done in a smart fashion. But Shaque brings TV’s melodrama, minus its emotional connect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Everything is over-the-top, which is ironic considering that is what OTT stands for. But the lack of finesse makes it unwatchable, cringe. What is even more ironic is that despite everything being overtly dramatic, the confrontations and moments of face-off lack any tension, as if the stakes are non-existent and the actors are barely going through the motions. The screenplay was already disappointing, but this execution kills any chance of a thrill in this thriller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Everything is over-the-top, which is ironic considering that is what OTT stands for. But the lack of finesse makes it unwatchable, cringe. What is even more ironic is that despite everything being overtly dramatic, the confrontations and moments of face-off lack any tension, as if the stakes are non-existent and the actors are barely going through the motions. The screenplay was already disappointing, but this execution kills any chance of a thrill in this thriller. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Movie Review Shaque 1.5/5 Thriller A woman searches for her daughter, who was stolen from her eight years ago, only to find herself falling deep into a cesspool of doubts, hallucinations, and misery. Director Rensil D'Silva Cast Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, and Dhruv Chowdhury

Where’s the mystery, though?

If you can sense the twist in a seven-episode show by the third episode, either you watch a lot of this genre or the makers are clearly not doing their job right. Here, the second one holds true. In the saturated crime thriller genre, makers face an increasingly difficult challenge of staying ahead of the audience. But as Knives Out films have shown very recently, it is very much possible. Shaque fails in that endeavour. The red herrings are so obvious that you want to laugh at that attempt at misdirection. There is simply no subtlety with every statement, every change in expression, and every pause magnified to an extent that you wonder if the makers underestimate the audience’s comprehension.

The performances, or the lack of

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The show is centred on Parineeti, making her web series debut with Shaque. Yet, the show barely gives her any chance to shine. It doesn’t help that the actor herself struggles to grasp the enormity of emotional upheaval her character endures. Throughout the show, Parineeti struggles to strike the right balance between restraint and histrionics, leaning a bit too far on both sides. Jennifer Winget largely nails her role, but almost always despite the script. She, too, falls prey to going over the top at times, though. Yet, she remains earnest and natural more than others. Anup Soni gets a signature good cop role, which he plays deftly, barring that atrocious Punjabi accent thrown in for no good reason. Even the veteran Soni Razdan feels underutilised here. Harleen gets her fair share of moments, but her character remains undercooked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a welcome (of sorts) gender reversal, the men in the show largely support the women, to the point that they have little identity, character, or distinguishing features. Sumeet Vyas is the only one to leave some mark in what can only be described as an extended cameo.

Verdict

Shaque seems to be the logical conclusion of Indian streaming clinging to tired tropes and cliched formulas, hoping to make something watchable, or rather saleable from that. It is a reminder that no number of algorithms and spreadsheets can replace creativity and solid storytelling. The only mystery is how this was even greenlit.