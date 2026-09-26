Shehzad Poonawalla says Hanuman Ansh led him to Rise & Fall Season 2, has a warning for Swara Bhasker | Interview

Shehzad Poonawalla is no stranger to television cameras or heated debates. The political commentator and former BJP spokesperson, who recently stepped away from active politics to return to the private sector, is now entering an entirely different arena: reality television. Shehzad is one of the participants in Rise & Fall Season 2, where he will share the screen with celebrities, influencers and public figures, including Swara Bhasker.

Shehad Poonwalla reveals if he expects clashes with Swara Bhasker in Rise & Fall season 2.

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In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shehzad talked about his decision to enter Rise & Fall Season 2. For Shehzad, the decision to enter the show came at a rather unexpected point in his life. He says he had already planned to transition back to the private sector after spending years in politics. He also talked about who he thinks could be his biggest ally or rival in the show and shared that the audience will get to see the real side of him.

Shehzad Poonawalla on joining Rise & Fall Season 2

Shehzad said he was figuring out his next move after leaving the BJP when an opportunity to appear on Rise & Fall presented itself. He also credits his faith in Neem Karoli Baba and Hanuman ji for making him see the offer as a sign. "I have to pay my rent," Shehzad said with a laugh, explaining why he was looking at new opportunities. "I was always from media; I was an anchor, doing TV debates, political analysis, etc., and that's what I was going to transition back to. That was what I was going to begin doing, and very divinely, I saw Hanuman Ansh, and suddenly, after that, this offer came to me."

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{{^usCountry}} He recalled that he had been thinking about how to navigate the next couple of months financially when the reality show offer arrived. "I had gone for the movie, and I was thinking what to do next. I was like, okay, I have to pay rent, so let's start approaching channels, explore something digitally, make a plan for how we’ll get through one or two months. And the next day I got a call from the show," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalled that he had been thinking about how to navigate the next couple of months financially when the reality show offer arrived. "I had gone for the movie, and I was thinking what to do next. I was like, okay, I have to pay rent, so let's start approaching channels, explore something digitally, make a plan for how we’ll get through one or two months. And the next day I got a call from the show," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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After hearing about the format, Shehzad felt the opportunity was difficult to ignore. "I am a big believer in Neem Karoli Baba and Hanuman ji. I was like, boss if this is Neem Karoli Baba's adesh, blessings, then who am I to reject?"

Shehzad Poonawalla on leaving BJP before joining Rise & Fall

Shehzad's decision to enter a reality show comes soon after his exit from the BJP, making his participation in Rise & Fall an interesting next chapter. However, he insists there was no fallout with the party behind his departure. "Many a time, people leave political parties because they don't get what they expected. That's not the case with me," he said. According to Shehzad, he had initially planned to remain with the BJP until the 2024 elections before returning to the private sector, but his political stint continued for another two years. "Then I had this financial issue, so it was not a happy decision. I love BJP, I love Modi ji. For me, the BJP is a great party with great people and leaders," he said.

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Calling his exit an emotional one, Shehzad added, "It's always an emotional moment when you leave a party you really love. But majboori bhi ek cheez hai, financial (But being helpless due to financial circumstances is also a factor). Even in the private sector, I will continue my association with the BJP, but I'll do it in a different way."

He said his departure happened on a "very mature, happy and consensual note" and that there was no "heartburn" involved.

Shehzad says debates prepared him for reality TV

While Rise & Fall will put Shehzad in a very different environment, he believes his years of television debates have already prepared him for the pressures of being on camera. "In debates, you can either become a villain or a hero. In debates, it's just one hour or half an hour to respond and give reactions; in reality shows, you have 24 hours to do so. So I think debates are like reality TV only," he said.

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Shehzad hopes the show will allow viewers to see a side of him that may not have come through during his political career. "I hope people see the real side of me. I am fun, I am humorous, I am not a bad guy. I am a pretty decent human being. That's what I want to convey," he said.

Shehzad Poonawalla on clashes with Swara Bhasker

Rise & Fall Season 2 will also bring Shehzad and actor Swara Bhasker together. Given their opposing political views, Shehzad expects there could be disagreements inside the house. "Swara's views are extremely problematic on a lot of fronts," he said, before referring to her positions on issues including the Ram Mandir, Kashmir and her comments around patriarchy and Jauhar in Padmaavat. He said that if such subjects came up on the show, he would be willing to challenge her views.

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"If she is going to bring those kinds of issues to the table in the show, then she's gonna watch out because I am not going to spare anyone spewing venom, hatred against India or against our society on a platform like this," he said. However, Shehzad added that he would have no problem interacting with her if their disagreements remained limited to the show's everyday dynamics. "But if she restricts herself to the daily problems of the show, then I guess there's no problem. But if she is going to say something that is not palatable to society, then obviously I am going to hit back."

Who will be Shehzad's biggest ally or rival?

Despite entering a competitive reality show, Shehzad says he does not want to enter the house with preconceived ideas about allies and rivals. "I don't look at life as rivals or allies. I always think with an open mind. So I think I am up for friendship with everyone barring 1-2 people who are really obnoxious," he said.

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He believes the contestants deserve to be approached without any baggage. "It's not like I know them before, or they know me from before. All are going to be put in these unique circumstances." Shehzad also said his experience in politics has taught him how to work with people he may not necessarily agree with. "In politics, we learn to work with people whom you do not necessarily want to be around," he said.

Speaking about the other contestants, he added, "There are so many people in the show who have accomplished a lot in their careers. Actors, influencers, so I think that's worthy of respect. I respect all of them except one (Swara Bhasker)."

Shehzad wants to use Rise & Fall to talk about India's values

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For Shehzad, participation in Rise & Fall is not only about winning the reality show. He hopes to use the platform to speak to younger audiences about India's culture and values. "The only thing on my mind is that wherever I go or whichever platform I use, I leverage that to tell people, especially Gen Z, who I think kind of vibe with me, how great our country and civilisation is," he said.

He wants to communicate those ideas in a way that connects with a younger audience. "I want to give them a glimpse of our value system, but in the contemporary lingo that they get, and maybe Rise & Fall is a great platform to advocate that cause."

For Shehzad, the outcome of the competition is secondary to the opportunity to connect with a new audience. "Forget winning or losing; these things keep happening in life. But it's a great platform and opportunity, and why wouldn't I use this platform to show the best thing in our society?" he said.

He also argued that OTT platforms can offer more than conflict and controversy. "Everyone thinks OTT is only violence and only creates ruckus, but sometimes there can be good positive things that can come out." And while he may have a larger message in mind, Shehzad is also aware that reality television thrives on memorable moments. He said he would not mind going viral for things he says inside the Rise & Fall house, suggesting viewers can expect him to speak his mind rather than play it safe.

Rise & Fall season 2 premiered today on Prime Video and MX Player. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show stars 15 contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Raj Grover, Niharika Tiwari, Kiara Anu, Siwet Tomar, Sara Gurpal, Swara Bhasker and others,