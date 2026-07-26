Shilpa Shinde is a ‘smart player’ in Lock Upp, admits her Bigg Boss 11 rival Hina Khan: ‘Whether negative or positive…’

Actors Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde clashed during their stint on Bigg Boss 11, giving audiences one of television's biggest rivalries. They came face-to-face once again on Lock Upp, but this time, Shilpa was a contestant while Hina appeared as one of the special guests. In an unexpected move during her appearance on the show, Hina praised Shilpa, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

Hina Khan praises Shilpa Shinde's gameplay

Hina Khan praises her Bigg Boss rival, Shilpa Shinde.

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While interacting with the five unsafe inmates, Hina advised the contestants to become kingmakers and make Shilpa the king (without naming her). She further urged them not to be afraid of Shilpa or hand everything to her on a platter. Later, when Uorfi Javed asked whether she was referring to the contestants allowing Shilpa to climb the ladder, Hina agreed and added, "I want to give it to her, she is a very, very smart player."

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{{^usCountry}} However, despite praising Shilpa as a smart player, Hina refused to save her from nomination and instead chose to save Varun Yadav, aka Laila. She further added, "Varun, only because you entertain, I took your name. Otherwise, to be very honest, the most deserving based on the contribution, whether negative or positive, Shilpa stands at the top among you five." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, despite praising Shilpa as a smart player, Hina refused to save her from nomination and instead chose to save Varun Yadav, aka Laila. She further added, "Varun, only because you entertain, I took your name. Otherwise, to be very honest, the most deserving based on the contribution, whether negative or positive, Shilpa stands at the top among you five." {{/usCountry}}

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The internet quickly reacted to Hina's praise for Shilpa. One fan wrote, "People expected a fight from them, but both of them complimented each other." Another commented, "Rivalry over?" A third wrote, "Shilpa is the best."

Hina and Shilpa's rivalry began during Bigg Boss 11. The two contestants were constantly at loggerheads from day one and frequently took digs at each other's work and appearance, often mocking one another throughout the season. Their journey ended with Shilpa emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, while Hina finished as the runner-up.

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Although Hina and Uorfi did not save Shilpa Shinde, she was rescued by the jailers, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who praised her strategy and gameplay during the latest Weekend Judgement. The most recent contestant to be eliminated from the house was actor Harshad Chopda. While Harshad started the season strongly, he gradually faded into the background and was mostly seen spending time with Shivangi Joshi. Ultimately, the inmates chose to save Sufi Motiwala over Harshad.

Lock Upp update

The reality show is set to conclude in two weeks. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is expected to welcome two new entrants, who, according to reports, are former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat. The latest promo shows Riteish introducing two new inmates disguised as prison guards. Apoorva Mukhija also entered the show as an informer for a week. Lock Upp streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.