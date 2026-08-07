Shilpa Shinde skips Farah Khan's Lock Upp 2 success bash, gets warm welcome at shelter home: ‘Main hi winner ban gayi’

Television actor Shilpa Shinde may have finished fourth on Lock Upp season 2, but her journey on the reality show clearly won her a special place in the hearts of viewers. While her fellow contestants came together to celebrate the show’s success at Farah Khan’s bash, Shilpa chose to skip the party and spend time at her shelter home instead. She later shared a heartwarming video capturing the warm welcome she received there, revealing that although she may have lost the show, the love she returned to made her feel like a winner.

Shilpa Shinde shares video of her warm welcome at shelter home post Lock Upp season 2

Shilpa Shinde celebrates with elderly people at her shelter home after Lock Upp 2.

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On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a video giving a glimpse into her warm welcome at her shelter home. The actor was welcomed with garlands, rose petals and warm hugs by the elderly people living in the shelter home. One of the elderly women broke down into tears seeing Shilpa, and another kissed her hand. Throughout the video, Shilpa thanked everyone for their unwavering love and support during her journey on Lock Upp 2.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Back home after Lock Upp.. Itna saara pyaar aur support dekh kar aisa lag raha hai jaise main hi winner ban gayi hoon!! Dil se thank you, everyone! (Back home after Lock Upp… Seeing so much love and support makes me feel like I’m the winner after all! A heartfelt thank you to everyone)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Back home after Lock Upp.. Itna saara pyaar aur support dekh kar aisa lag raha hai jaise main hi winner ban gayi hoon!! Dil se thank you, everyone! (Back home after Lock Upp… Seeing so much love and support makes me feel like I’m the winner after all! A heartfelt thank you to everyone)." {{/usCountry}}

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The internet was moved to see the heartwarming video. One of the fans commented, "That's the Shilpa Shinde for you...ladies and gentlemen." Another commented, "In a world where fame often changes people, she has chosen compassion over comfort. Your actions speak far louder than words." Another fan wrote, "You are the real-life winner."

In Lock Upp season 2, Shilpa had talked about her shelter home, revealing that after her family 'kicked' her out of her own house, she has been living in her shelter home, Karjat. She revealed that she participated in Lock Upp as she wanted to win the cash prize for her shelter home.

Lock Upp season 2 finale

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The reality show concluded with Shreya Kalra defeating Shivangi Joshi to become the winner of the show. Shreya, who was Shilpa's BFF inside the show, won a shining trophy and a ₹1 crore cash prize. Shilpa expressed her happiness over Shreya's win and said, "I’m absolutely on cloud nine! Words can’t describe how incredibly happy I am as my bestie Shreya won. Many congratulations, sweetheart. Very well deserved. Watching you shine fills my heart with so much pride and joy. Love you endlessly, and I couldn’t be prouder of you."