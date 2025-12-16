‘Shows like Bads of Bollywood prove audiences are ready for experiment’: Vikramaditya Motwane

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane believes Indian OTT is at a dangerous inflection point — one where creative ambition risks being diluted by formulas and data. The Bads of Bollywood is Aryan Khan's debut series. It is produces by Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

“Let writers free,” Motwane said bluntly, addressing what he sees as OTT’s biggest current problem. “We have incredible writers and creators, but we’re starting to rein them in.”

Vikramaditya Motwane on Black Warrant

Discussing Black Warrant, Motwane explained how the show deliberately avoided spectacle-driven storytelling. “At its heart, it’s a workplace drama — it just happens to be set in a jail. We wanted viewers to care about people, not plot twists.”

Motwane acknowledged that OTT’s early years offered unparalleled freedom. “We pushed boundaries because we were denied that space in cinema for so long. Now there’s a risk of pulling back just when things were getting interesting.”

On Bads of Bollywood pushing the envelope

He stressed that experimentation is essential for the medium’s survival. “Why haven’t we pushed towards the edges more? Shows like Bads of Bollywood prove audiences are ready.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood started streaming on Netflix on September 18. It is directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in his debut behind the camera. It has also clinched the title of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.

The cast includes Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Anya Singh, and Sahher Bambba. The show also has star-studded cameos. The show delves into the life of a charming outsider (Lakshya) as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood.

