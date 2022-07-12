Sima Taparia-led Indian Matchmaking to return with season 2 in August, fresh stills hint at a wedding

Matchmaker Sima Taparia is back with the second season of hit Netflix show, Indian Matchmaking. New stills from the upcoming series are here and show Sima in action once again as she tries to get NRI singles to find their perfect life partners. None of the participants could find a match on the show in the first season, some of which will be returning in season two. Also read: Netflix shares Indian Matchmaking season 2 promo, Seema Aunty returns; fans are ready to 'hatewatch' it

The new season will premiere on Netflix from August 10 onwards, reports Variety. Netflix shared the new stills on social media with the caption, “'Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking'. The answer is yes. Seema Aunty and Indian Matchmaking will return for a second season.”

Netflix shared new Indian Matchmaking stills.

A new still from Indian Matchmaking.

A glimpse of a contestant (right) from season 1 of Indian Matchmaking.

There is a glimpse of an old contestant who continues to search for a suitor besides stills from a romantic proposal, a puja on the banks of a river, Sima having a discussion with new singles and a romantic date. There is a hint of a wedding as well, as a bride and groom are seen holding hands in one of the stills.

The show was praised as well as criticised for its concept of traditional matchmaking. A fan commented on Netflix's post, "Gonna probably hate-watch it." Another said, “Hopefully this season she will have a better success rate than 0%.” One more viewer said, “I mean the one time I hoped the answer to a proposal was No.”

The first season of Indian Matchmaking had received a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Talking about the success of the show despite not finding a successful match, Sima had told YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in an interview, “This was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON