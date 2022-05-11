Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Netflix shares Indian Matchmaking season 2 promo, Seema Aunty returns; fans are ready to 'hatewatch' it
web series

Netflix shares Indian Matchmaking season 2 promo, Seema Aunty returns; fans are ready to 'hatewatch' it

  • As Netflix announced the second season of reality show Indian Matchmaking, viewers expressed their disgust as well as happiness on the announcement. 
Seema Taparia in a still from Indian Matchmaking.&nbsp;
Seema Taparia in a still from Indian Matchmaking. 
Published on May 11, 2022 09:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking will soon release its second season. The streaming platform dropped a glimpse of the first season in order to announce the return of matchmaker, Seema Taparia. The show was hated as much as it was loved for its concept of arranging matches between rich and affluent NRIs. The announcement got mixed reactions on Instagram. Also read: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia reveals matching a client in The Alps: 'God has only sent me to match them'

Netflix announced the second season of the show with the caption, “It's wedding season and Seema Aunty is back (ring emoji). Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook.” It showed Seema throwing light on the concept of arranged marriage. The highlight of the video was Seema bragging about a bachelor with a ‘nice sense of humour’ but the girl responding to the match, saying, “I hate comedy.”

Reacting to the video, a viewer wrote, “Season one was so bad but I know I’ll end up watching season two.” One more viewer shared the same response, “I'm going to hate watch this for sure.”

Some viewers slammed Netflix for coming with season two of the show. A viewer wrote, “They cancel Julie and the phantoms but renew this s**t.” Another said, “How to make simple life more complicated.. Here’s season 2 also." One more viewer said, “Don't come back please.” A viewer also suggested, "This should come with a trigger warning.”

The show had received a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

Talking about the same, Seema had said during a conversation with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, “This was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian matchmaking netflix netflix india netflix party + 2 more
indian matchmaking netflix netflix india netflix party + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out