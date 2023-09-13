Sima Tapartia on divorces: ‘Girls get educated and say why should I listen to anyone?’

Sima Taparia has said that educated women refuse to listen to anyone and their egos cause divorces. In her new interview with Mashable India, Indian Matchmaking's Sima also said that she does not do matchmaking for Muslims, Christians, or Parsis. Sima Taparia first became a household name across the globe after she headlined the Netflix original show Indian Matchmaking. (Also read| Sima Taparia: Getting an Emmy nod again is an answer to people criticising the show)

Sima Taparia talks about the reasons behind divorces.

Asked to share her views on the 'divorces that happen these days'. Sima said, “Divorces happen because there is no patience at all. People are divorcing because there is no patience, no adjustment, egoism. Ladkiya itna padh likh leti hain toh they say why should I listen to anybody (Highly educated girls don’t want to listen to anyone). Those whom I have matched haven’t taken a divorce yet. But if it happens, it will be because they don’t have the patience, flexibility, no willingness to adjust, and have ego. That’s how problems are created. They don’t have the values of giving, sharing, and caring. You need to adjust a bit, compromise a bit and have patience. We do it in every other sphere, so why not here (in marriage)?"

She added that you adjust when a flight is late, you just wait, so one must have the same patience at home. When the interviewer added that the same should apply to the men, Sima clarified that she meant it for the women and as well as the men.

Sima also revealed that she chooses her matchmaking clients and doesn’t work with everyone. “I do a lot of matchmaking for desis abroad, I get a lot of calls from people in the US. I don’t do matchmaking for Christians, Parsis, and Muslims. But I choose and pick because I can’t do it for everybody. Jiska package aacha ho mereko usee type ka aaega na toh mein usse type ka match karti hu (I usually do matchmaking for clients who have good salary packages, because I only have those types of clients).”

During the interview, she also said that women must not be too ambitious as it is not easy to fulfill a woman's ambitions. However, she added that she was always one. She also revealed that she got married in 1983, when she was just 19.

She also joked that she is happy with the free publicity as people placed her beside Bill Gates when he got his divorce. She also said that made a documentary on her and stayed with her from 2010 to 2014. It is available on YouTube.

