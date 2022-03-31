Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin are married: See first pics from Crash Landing On You stars' dreamy wedding

K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, their respective management agencies said. Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair owing to the ongoing pandemic.

"Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple," the agency said in an Instagram post alongside the pictures of Hyun and Son's official wedding pictures. In the photos, Son and Hyun held hands while posing in their wedding outfits. Son wore a dreamy white dress and Hyun wore a white suit. They poses against a wall of roses.

A second picture showed Son laughing while holding her wedding bouquet. She wore a different white gown for this picture. Hyun also changed into a white jacket and black pants combo with a black bowtie.

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, the Crash Landing on You stars announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media.

"We apologize for the fact that this dinner will be held privately due to the Corona situation, and we will inform you through the wedding photos of the two," it said.

Hyun's company also thanked fans of the popular couple around the world for their "Congratulations and warm support for the new beginning of the two".

Son's agency MSTeam in a statement added, “Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.” Son's ongoing drama series Thirty-Nine will have its season finale today.

Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and the global hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You (2019).

(With PTI inputs)

