Sonakshi Sinha says her role in Dahaad is different from Chulbul Panday: ‘Why should boys have all the fun?’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her role in her upcoming web series Dahaad after its trailer launch. It marks her OTT debut. Talking about the series, the actor called herself lucky to be a part of the film. She also clarified that her role is not similar to Salman Khan's iconic Chulbul Panday from Dabangg franchise. Also read: Dahaad trailer: Sonakshi Sinha is a Dabangg cop out to nab Vijay Varma's serial killer

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as a cop in Dahaad.

Dahaad has been created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Reema along with Ruchika Oberoi. It stars Sonakshi as a fearless cop while Vijay Varma appears as the antagonist. It also has Gulshan Devaiah and focuses on the mysterious killing of women by a serial killer.

Talking about playing a female cop in Dahaad, Sonakshi told News18, “Why should boys have all the fun? We are representing more real and stronger women onscreen today. There are so many stories waiting to be told. Dahaad is just one such story that came to me. I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely do you come by these roles that hit you so bad in your face that just makes you want to do it. As a cop, this is very different from Chulbul Panday.”

“Anjali is very real, very raw and knows what she is doing and what she wants to do and get justice no matter what it takes. She’s that kind of a woman. It was really my honour to be able to play her onscreen,” she added about her role. “Onscreen representation of women cops have actually been very far and few. There’s no one particular character that sticks out right now at the top of my head. But I hope Anjali Bhati becomes that character we refer to when we talk about the portrayal of women cops in Hindi cinema. I hope more people end up saying more stories of such women,” she hoped to see more policewomen onscreen.

Dahaad is set to release on Amazon Prime on May 12. Before its OTT release, it was showcased at the Berlinale where it competed against seven other shows from different part of the world.

