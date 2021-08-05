Step inside Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Montecito home, blend of royalty and contemporary design

Meghan Markle treated fans to a glimpse of her and Prince Harry's Montecito home on the occasion of her birthday. Meghan and Harry, who have deals with Netflix, moved into their California home last year. The former actor, who is married to Prince Harry of England, shared a video on the couple's non-profit site, Archewell, in which she spoke about her new programme '40x40'. In the video, Meghan is seated by a distressed dining table that has doubled up as her work desk.

The walls feature shades of beige, off-white, ivory with hints of brass, giving the room a touch of royalty. The spacious room features a few windows, giving a glimpse of the outdoors and even an opportunity for Prince Harry to gatecrash Meghan Markle's 40x40 video.

A glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home in Montecito. (Archewell)

Prince Harry gatecrashing Meghan Markle's work call.

Behind Meghan's work-from-home set-up, one could notice metal doors that cover her fireplace. The couple's beagle, Guy, is curled up on a pillow on the floor. A few Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a few family pictures placed on her work desk, one of which featured her daughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan shared the video from her home to talk about her new mentorship 40x40. The former Suits star, on her 40th birthday, with the help of Melissa McCarthy, shared a video in which she spoke about the initiative.

“Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce," Meghan said, before adding, "Over 2 million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid, and I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas features on Meghan's list of 40 friends. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wished Meghan and wrote, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce… Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion.⁣"