Stories told on web are more real: Sonya Saamoor

Actor-model Sonya Saamoor feels leaving behind a settled life abroad and returning to India was less of her and more of God’s plan.

“How much ever we want none of us have the power to plan the course of life. I was well placed in an IT firm back in New Zealand. After I had a bad break up I decided to visit my mom in Mumbai. I wanted to get away from things and introspect. I was supposed to stay for two weeks precisely but couldn’t go back at all. Soon, modelling happened with print shoots and commercials followed by mock shoots that’s how I landed a role in the show Nazar. And, here I am (smiles),” says Shakti-Astitva Ke… and Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor.

After doing quite a few TV shows as well as web series Hey Prabhu-2, Saamoor wants to be part of more logical and practical content, the youngster adds,“Somehow I feel stories told on web are adapted more from real world and life. I am hopeful television too will overhaul its content and bring in more rational shows. I seriously want daily soaps to move on to more logical content as we have way too smart audience to cater to. Success of OTT content is a substantial proof of what people want to watch today.”

Currently, Saamoor is shooting in Dehradun for her new TV daily and finds the city very serene and peaceful. “I simply cannot put in words how beautiful this place is. This is my first visit to Uttarakhand and I’m enjoying every bit of the weather here. Chill is back as it’s beginning of winter spell and the feel is amazing. Soon this show will go on air followed by another web series so things are looking good for me.”

