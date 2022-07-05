Stranger Things 4 breakout star Eddie Munson aka Joseph Quinn hoped to return in season 5: ‘Maybe if I did all right…'

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 premiered on Netflix a few days ago and among the avalanche of amazing moments the show gave the audience, one stood out. Fan-favourite character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) shredded a Metallica guitar solo in the Upside Down. Joseph recently addressed the sequence and his character’s journey in an interview. Also read: Stranger Things season 4 finale: Almost perfect, one of the best season endings ever

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 spoilers ahead!

The season finale of Stranger Things season 4 saw Eddie and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) act as decoys in the Upside Down, distracting the Demobats as the other kids headed out to kill the big bad Vecna. In a now-famous scene, Eddie played an instrumental version of Metallica’s 1986 song Master of Puppets.

Speaking to Variety, Joseph revealed that he actually played the guitar in that scene courtesy his knowledge and training of the instrument. “I was lucky that I had learned guitar when I was younger, so I had the foundation. By no means was I a virtuoso, but when it came time to shoot it, I was able to get through it. We had a sort of black-belt heavy metal guitarist take us through the solo, because that wasn’t going to happen! I couldn’t do that, but I could do the rest of it, which is lucky. It was an amazing experience,” he said.

Joseph Quinn playing the guitar in a scene from Stranger Things season 4 finale (Image courtesy Netflix).

Eddie Munson’s character died after battling the Demobats on his own, in his very own hero moment in the season finale. Joseph revealed that he did not know about his character’s death initially and was hoping for a return to the show in season 5. He said, “I was told very little at the beginning. The Duffer Brothers told me that I would be in at least four episodes, but I wasn’t optioned for another season, so I thought maybe if I did all right, they might invite me back. That didn’t work, clearly! So they killed me, but that’s OK, I guess. I’ll dust myself off!”

Stranger Things will return for a final fifth season on Netflix sometime in the next two years. Apart from his role in Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn has appeared in Les Miserables and Dickensian. He also had a minor role in season 7 of Game of Thrones.

