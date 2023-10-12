Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp supports Israel, says 'shame on you' over people's silence: Jewish people won't forget it

Actor Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers in Stranger Things, has extended his support to Israel in the country's ongoing war with Hamas. Taking to Instagram, Noah penned a long note stating that he wants peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. He also talked about the "silence in social media like never seen before" adding that the Jewish people "won't forget it". (Also Read | Madhura Naik: 300 of my family members stuck in Israel, I am worried, but feel safe in India)

Noah asks people to choose humanity over violence

Noah Schnapp shared a long post on Instagram.

“As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead, we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence,” Noah wrote.

Noah talks about receiving comments celebrating death

He added, “I just reposted a beautiful picture of a young innocent girl whose life was taken by Hamas at a music festival. I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares free Palestine’ and ‘she deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that – Free Palestine.’ I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girl's life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP! This is one example of many posts, rallies, and petitions being signed attempting to justify the brutality against these innocent Israeli people. You don’t have to be Jewish, you don’t have to be Israeli, you just have to have empathy and common sense to know that THIS is wrong.”

Noah on silence in social media platforms

Noah also said, “I have also noticed a silence in social media like never seen before. The same people who love to jump on fashionable causes like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change have been chillingly quiet. The Jewish people are seeing your silence and we won't forget it.”

Noah wrote ‘shame on you’

He added, "40 babies were beheaded and burned alive in front of their parents by Hamas. I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don't represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you."

Noah says ‘we will pray for Palestine’

He added, “While you justify the murders and torture of our loved ones, we will hope and pray for safety, justice, liberation, and self-determination in Palestine. While you chant 'Gas the Jews', we will say a Jewish prayer for peace for all Israelis and Palestinians. A reminder that we, the Jewish people, with our love for each other and others, are stronger than your hatred."

"We are strong. We are compassionate. We have prevailed before and we will prevail again," he concluded his post. The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gunbattle to its streets for the first time in decades. Many lives have already been claimed on both sides.

