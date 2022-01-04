Swapnil Joshi wants to get back to TV and Marathi theatre in 2022

For 2022, actor Swapnil Joshi has new goals, which includes going back and exploring avenues that he hasn’t for a while, such as theatre and TV.

“I love TV, and have been a TV product,” says Joshi, who started his acting career as a child artiste with Uttar Ramayan and Shri Krishna.

He adds, “In 2022, I would go back to Marathi theatre because I always feel that theatre brushes and hones up your skill. I haven’t done theatre in the last 8 years. I will probably do a Marathi play this year or a limited episode TV series this year. TV is my first love and I like to keep going back to it, once every three to four years.”

While these are his professional plans, the actor already has his 2022 work calendar sorted. And the lineup looks exciting.

“I am looking at different projects in 2022. It will be a mixed bag. I have two web shows and we shoot in the beginning of the year and they will air in the late half of 2022. Two of my films are ready for release. And hopefully they will make its way to theatres soon. One of the films is a big one and the other is a small one but both are very special to me,” he reveals.

The 44-year-old, who ended 2021 on a high with two OTT projects as well as the announcement of the launch of his own OTT platform, also had some personal achievements.

“Last year was a mixed bag. It began with Samantar 2 and ended with Bali. The response to both has been amazing. I had some personal ups also, I bought myself a car, gifted my wife a car. But the pandemic has been tough and I hope that things improve soon and not worsen,” he ends on a hopeful note.