Tanuj Virwani opens up on link-up rumours with Jennifer Winget, addresses Valentine’s Day video together

Tanuj Virwani and Jennifer Winget, who worked together in the web series Code M, have been linked together for quite some time now. During an appearance on a chat show, Tanuj was asked about the relationship rumours with Jennifer, as well as a video of them at a press conference last year when they were repeatedly probed about their equation.

Calling Jennifer his ‘dear friend’ and ‘favourite female co-star’, Tanuj said that they were not dating. However, he went on to call her ‘amazing’.

“We are just really, really good friends. And the video in question that you bring up was just randomly taken on Valentine’s Day because we were attending an event together… She is amazing, she really is. She is by far my favourite female co-star,” he said on Zoom’s By Invite Only.

Last year, at a press meet, Tanuj and Jennifer were asked if they had any ‘specific planning’ for Valentine’s Day. “Specific planning?” she asked, while he laughed, “Main jaanta hoon aapko ek specific answer ki zaroorat hai (I know you are looking for a specific answer).”

Code M, which streamed online on ALTBalaji and Zee5, marked Jennifer’s digital debut and featured her as an Army lawyer. Tanuj played her ex-boyfriend and opponent.

Also read: Tanuj Virwani reveals ex Akshara Haasan's reason for not defending him in leaked pics scandal; it involves her father

Tanuj started his career with films and was labelled ‘unemployable’ after his first three films, Luv U Soniyo (2013), Purani Jeans (2014) and One Night Stand (2016), flopped. However, he bounced back with the successful Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “There was a time after I did three films when people were like, ‘Oh, you are unemployable. You are box office poison. No one is ever going to sign you again.’ Boom, I end up being a part of Inside Edge and the same people come and say, ‘Oh my God, you are such an amazing actor.’ It’s hypocrisy to another level. The same people who raise you, pull you down and raise you back again.”