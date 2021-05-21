Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The biggest challenge is for producers: Faisal Malik
web series

The biggest challenge is for producers: Faisal Malik

The second wave of pandemic has come as a setback for ‘Panchayat’ actor Faisal Malik who has also co-produced projects like ‘Smoke’, ‘Revolver Rani’ and ‘Main aur Charles’ in the past.
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Actor-producer Faisal Malik is currently in hometown Prayagraj (Sourced)

Faisal also suffered a major personal loss when his father succumbed to Covid-19 last month.

The shoot for the second season of his hit OTT series was supposed to begin as well as his shows as a producer too are stuck for now. “Besides ‘Panchayat’ I had another acting project lined up, but everything has gone haywire,” says the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor who is currently in hometown Prayagraj.

Last seen in the web-series ‘Black Widow’ playing a policeman, the talented actor earlier too has essayed the role of a cop in ‘GoW’ and ‘Fraud Saiyaan.’

“Biggest challenge about the producer is to hold the flock together. All dates and schedules have gone for a toss. In between I was taking up acting projects also so for now I have decided to take one day at a time. Platforms are locking scripts so a lot of work will happen, but future is very uncertain for sure,” he said.

Telling us more about his projects Faisal said, “Season two of ‘Smoke’ is waiting a nod from a platform. We were doing recce for a web series ‘Giroh’ which we intend to shoot in Nepal and UP. Besides, ‘Love Commando’ is also on a verge of being finalised with a leading platform. Also, I am scheduled to do a project ‘Darna Marna Hai’ with director Prawaal Raman and have taken rights to 1970’s conman Dhani Ram Mittal’s story which is on development stage.”

Sharing about his father’s demise, he said, “He was infected with Covid-19 when I was in Mumbai. He was rushed to Delhi from Prayagraj but we could not save him. Besides, my father’s elder brother and five other very close relatives succumbed to the deadly virus.”

Faisal has taken his first vaccine shot and is looking forward to taking his second dose soon. “Till date I have got 24 RTPCR tests done. We are living in a very tough phase. I hope pandemic ends soon and we can go back to a normal life,” he added.

