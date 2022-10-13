The Crown’s new Prince William is spitting image of the future king of UK. See his pics with new Diana and Harry

A new picture from The Crown sets has left fans rooting for the web series’ casting team once again. The Netflix original has resumed filming for its fifth season after taking a brief break in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. New behind-the-scenes pictures showed the team recreating a public engagement the late Princess Diana attended with her teenage kids Prince William and Prince Harry. Also Read| The Crown season 5 promo recreates Diana and Charles' messy divorce

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elizabeth Debicki, who has taken over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin for the new season, channelled Princess Diana in a red dress very similar to the one the late royal wore in real life. What stole the show was Rufus Kampa as Prince William, looking like a spitting image of the British royal in his teen years.

The picture was taken during the filming of The Crown in Mallorca, Spain. Elizabeth and Rufus, joined by Will Fowell as Prince Harry, were recreating a visit the three royals took to Northwick Park & St. Mark's Hospital in Harrow, Middlesex, England in July 1997. Another picture showed the trio on a boat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Princess Diana had worn a belted red dress by Catherine Walker as she attended the laying of the foundation stone for the hospital's new children's ambulatory care center, Prince William and Prince Harry were both in blue t-shirts and white trousers. The Crown closely imitated the outfits of the three for their scene.

The trip was made just a month before Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31. The fifth season of The Crown carries viewers throughout the 1990s into the early 2000s, and will also cover the untimely death of the royal and Dodi Fayed, her romantic partner at the time.

The Crown’s creators had previously said that the fifth season will be the last of the period drama, but they have since announced that season 6 will be its last. They had also said that the series is not planning to follow the British royals in modern times, but it is reported that the fifth season itself will give a glimpse of a budding romance between Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy. 21-year-old Ed McVey has also been cast to play William as the character ages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fifth season of The Crown, which chronicles the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, will start streaming on Netflix on November 9 this year. Imelda Staunton has been cast as the Queen and Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King) for the last two seasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON