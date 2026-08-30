The Early Spring review: Jing Boran and Sun Qian turn a risky and complicated office romance into addictive television

The Early Spring series

Cast: Jing Boran, Sun Qian, Liu Xiao Bei, Qi Tian Qing, and Zhang Ye Zi.

Director: Jiang Ji Zheng

Rating: ★★★.5

The Early Spring review: This Chinese drama proves you don’t need a perfect love story to create romance magic.

There is a distinct kind of magnetism that happens when two fiercely ambitious people collide. Most dramas shy away from that friction, opting for softer, safer love stories. The Early Spring dives straight into the mess. Helmed by director Jiang Ji Zheng and adapted from Gu Niang Bie Ku’s web novel Zao Chun Qing Lang, this 24-episode Chinese urban workplace drama on Netflix is a breath of fresh air precisely because it refuses to play it safe. Set against a backdrop of cutthroat office politics and heavy urban isolation, it tracks a high-stakes relationship weighed down by real-world power dynamics and no, it is by no means a boardroom equivalent of Fifty Shades of Grey.

The plot so far

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Fresh out of college, Shang Zhitao (Sun Qian), who goes by Flora in the office, arrives in Beijing fully expecting to conquer the advertising world. She scores a spot at the prestigious Lingmei agency, but the excitement vanishes the second she crosses paths with Luan Nian, aka Luke (Jing Boran). As the agency’s brilliant but notoriously ruthless creative director, he takes one look at the rookie and decides she simply doesn’t cut it. He’s brutal, making no secret of the fact that he wants her to quit, and accidentally smashing his prized antique typewriter definitely doesn’t help her case. But Zhitao isn’t easily intimidated. Beneath her wide-eyed exterior is some serious grit. Instead of letting him bully her out of the industry, she shows up, takes the criticism on the chin, and uses every mistake as a stepping stone in an office where everyone else seems flawless.

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{{^usCountry}} In the first ten episodes, their icy dynamic has started to melt, usually under the most dramatic circumstances. The shift kicks off when Luan Nian rescues her from a sketchy, unlicensed cab late at night, leaving a new, unspoken tension between them. Things escalate during a rural ad shoot when a storm triggers a landslide. After Zhitao is separated from the crew, Luan Nian goes searching for her, only to end up trapped in his own car. In a massive turning point, it’s Zhitao who has to smash his window to pull him to safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first ten episodes, their icy dynamic has started to melt, usually under the most dramatic circumstances. The shift kicks off when Luan Nian rescues her from a sketchy, unlicensed cab late at night, leaving a new, unspoken tension between them. Things escalate during a rural ad shoot when a storm triggers a landslide. After Zhitao is separated from the crew, Luan Nian goes searching for her, only to end up trapped in his own car. In a massive turning point, it’s Zhitao who has to smash his window to pull him to safety. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet, amidst all this chaos, Luan Nian is quietly observing Zhitao. He watches her hustle her way up the corporate ladder, and her relentless work ethic earns his genuine respect. That respect soon bleeds into jealousy. Seeing her interact with other men finally cracks his cold exterior. But Zhitao becomes practical after their one night stand; terrified that dating her boss will destroy the rising career, she hits the brakes and requests a department transfer. Luan Nian lets her go, but corporate restructuring has other plans. When he’s promoted to General Manager, taking over the departments in the company, she lands right back under his command.

By episode 10, the simmering tension between them finally hits a breaking point. But rather than walking away, they dive into a risky compromise. When Luan Nian suggests keeping things under wraps, she accepts on one non-negotiable condition: total exclusivity. Over the next two years, what starts as a heavily bounded arrangement evolves into something deeply affectionate and fiercely protective.

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Sure, they play into the whole "professional by day, together by night" trope, but the genuine respect between them is what makes the story work. Any initial power imbalance you might notice during their first night quickly dissolves. She completely holds her own, dictating the terms and boundaries of their relationship as an equal. Because of that level playing field, their hidden office romance feels genuinely earned rather than just a workplace cliché.

As they quickly discover, you can set all the ground rules you want, but you can’t logic your way out of love. Hiding a six-year relationship in a corporate office where one slip-up could cost them everything creates a fantastic, constant tension that drives the narrative. As the show moves into its second half, viewers should brace themselves for the inevitable fallout; a massive confrontation, a painful breakup, and a heavy dose of male-lead pining before they finally find their way back to each other.

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Movie Review The Early Spring Web Series review 3.5/5 Romance. The Early Spring follows Shang Zhitao, a determined young graduate who lands a job at a prestigious Beijing advertising agency. Initially rejected by Luan Nian, her brilliant, sharp-tongued creative director, she perseveres through intense corporate pressure to prove herself. As they navigate the corporate world together, professional friction gradually transforms into a volatile, hidden romance. Director Jiang Ji Zheng. Cast Jing Boran, Sun Qian, Liu Xiao Bei, Qi Tian Qing, and Zhang Ye Zi. Verdict The Early Spring refuses to hand viewers a sugar-coated fairy tale, and that refusal is its greatest triumph. It is a messy, emotionally intense, and highly addictive exploration of flawed people trying to navigate love and ambition.

The performances

If you’ve read the novel, you know Luan Nian is notoriously hard to root for. Yet, Jing Boran somehow turns him into the drama's main attraction. He completely sidesteps the tired “cold prince” trope, giving us instead a deeply conflicted, emotionally stunted guy who just doesn't know what to do with his feelings. Boran sells the romance purely through micro-expressions—a jaw clench, a stare held a second too long, or a smirk he scrambles to hide. Luan Nian can still be deeply frustrating, but Boran gives us just enough glimpses of his vulnerability to understand the root of his behaviour. This is exactly where a smart adaptation shines: taking a toxic source-material character and transforming him into someone layered, believable, and undeniably better on screen.

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As Shang Zhitao, Sun Qian is exactly the counterbalance this story needs. It is so incredibly refreshing to watch an actor completely ditch the “perfect, peppy heroine” cliché. Zhitao is just trying to survive the daily grind like the rest of us. She messes up, but she owns it and grows from it. Qian translates the sheer exhaustion of hustling in a city like Beijing so beautifully, giving the character a deeply authentic edge. Watching her shed her naive, small-town shell to become genuinely street-smart is a rewarding journey. What really elevates her performance, though, is her screen presence during the quieter moments. Whether she is cracking under professional pressure or trying to suppress messy, fleeting romantic feelings she’d rather control, she is absolutely captivating.

Direction and cinematography

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The Early Spring hits you with a moody, melancholic palette that mirrors its characters' internal mess. Director Jiang Ji Zheng isn’t trying to give you a cozy, feel-good watch and that discomfort with the unequal power dynamic is meant to sit with that friction rather than write it off as a flaw.

The cinematography turns Beijing into a gorgeous, suffocatingly lonely giant. Sweeping shots of the concrete skyline shrink the characters down, making their urban isolation palpable. The only true warmth is found back in Zhitao's shared apartment—a delightfully cluttered, lived-in sanctuary that breathes life into the cold city.

The real visual triumph lies in the framing. Even when Luan Nian and Zhitao occupy the same space, the camera deliberately keeps a tense, palpable gap between them. For a story built on buried feelings and unspoken words, that visual distance does the heavy lifting, making every ounce of unspent tension feel completely earned.

What works

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The Early Spring's anchor lies in the electrifying, unforced chemistry between Jing Boran and Sun Qian. The undeniable sexual tension between their characters makes their scenes so palpable. The pacing completely respects the viewer's time. Unlike the standard C-drama blueprint that often drags out unspoken pining, this series hits the gas early on.

The Early Spring is also making its most significant waves behind the scenes. In a massive step forward for mainland Chinese television, the series is officially the first domestic production to hire a professional intimacy coordinator. The production brought in award-winning Taiwanese actress Tsai Chia Yin, best known for her breakout role in Heavy Craving, to navigate the show's buzziest, most intense romantic sequences. Both Boran and Qian have been vocal about how Tsai’s guidance shifted the atmosphere on set, stripping away the usual awkwardness and allowing them to be fully vulnerable in their scenes.

The winning aspect of the show is also the beautifully fleshed-out female solidarity. Zhitao’s chaotic but comforting dynamic with her roommates, Sun Yuan Zhu (Liu Xiao Bei), especially Sun Yu (Qi Tian Qing), alongside her effortless bond with Lumi (Zhang Ye Zi), acts as a perfect emotional palate cleanser whenever her romance with Luan Nian gets a little too heavy. They ensure Zhitao remains a fully realised woman with her own bustling world, avoiding the classic drama trap of reducing the female lead to a mere extension of her romantic interest.

It’s also worth highlighting the refreshing bromance between Luan Nian and his best friend, Tan Mian (Zhao Zhen Yu). Tan Mian is the perfect foil to Luan Nian’s often intense demeanour—the one person he truly drops his guard around and uses as a sounding board for his messy, unfiltered feelings. In return, Tan Mian doesn't hold back, delivering the harsh (and hilarious) reality checks Luan Nian desperately needs but won’t accept from anyone else.

What does not work

While The Early Spring hits many of the right emotional notes, its biggest stumbling block is a frustratingly messy timeline. For a drama that relies so heavily on watching its characters evolve over the years, the production offers almost zero visual cues to show that time is actually passing. Characters look practically identical from one year to the next but only when you see their clothing change is where you see the difference a bit. Instead, viewers are left squinting at the screen, waiting for a randomly dated work document to appear or a sudden voiceover from Zhitao to realize that the narrative has casually leaped from her joining Lime in August 2012 into 2013 and beyond.

In fact, the only real indicator that the story is set a decade ago is the technology. Catching characters texting on chunky, vintage iPhones serves as a jarring but necessary anchor to the 2010s. Without more deliberate shifts in styling, set design, or atmosphere, the years blur together, making it incredibly difficult to track just how fast time is flying in their world.

The verdict

The Early Spring refuses to hand viewers a sugar-coated fairy tale, and that refusal is its greatest triumph. It is a messy, emotionally intense, and highly addictive exploration of flawed people trying to navigate love and ambition. If you have a low tolerance for overbearing male leads or workplace power imbalances, this might not be for you, especially the morality police. However, if you crave a mature, fast-paced romance with sizzling chemistry, complex character growth, and a beautiful cinematic style, this drama is an absolute must-watch. It demands your attention and easily stands out as one of the most compelling modern C-dramas of the year.