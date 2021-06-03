The Family Man 2 drops on Amazon Prime a day before schedule, fans celebrate on Twitter

Amazon Prime Video decided to treat fans on Thursday by releasing the second season of The Family Man 2, a day early. Originally scheduled for a Friday, June 4 release, the new season dropped hours earlier on the streaming app.

Excited fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. A few thanked Amazon Prime while others shared screenshots from the first episode as they began the binge watch. Many fans also noticed that Tamil and Telugu audios were not available for the show yet.

"Its showtime , So #TheFamilyMan2 is here , @PrimeVideoIN always surprise us with a early release," wrote a fan. "Chaliye khatam karte hai (Let's finish this)," wrote another. "It's show time #TheFamilyMan2," wrote another fan.

Created by Raj and DK, the show revolves around a middle-class family man who is also a world-class spy, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. Actor Samantha Akkineni will also be seen essaying an important role in the new season, which also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.

Ahead of the release, Manoj thanked the whole cast and crew for working tirelessly amid the pandemic despite their personal losses and sufferings. He took to his Instagram to post a heartfelt note ahead of the premiere.

"Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, 'The Family Man' season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet," he wrote in the caption alongside a poster of the show. He added, "These are difficult times for all of us. There isn't anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times."