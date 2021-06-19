The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi on being ignored during lull phase: 'People felt I disappeared'

Sharib Hashmi has been in the limelight lately for his role in The Family Man. Appearing as Srikant Tiwari's friend and partner JK, Sharib has received praises for his performance on the series. However, Sharib recently opened up about being ignored by many in the industry during his career's lull phase.

Before The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi had impressed everyone with his performance in Filmistaan. The actor was even deemed as the 'next big thing' post the film's release. Unfortunately, many of his projects did not pan out as per plans. The actor said that it was during this period that he noticed several people changed their behaviour towards him.

"I did sign very interesting projects and big projects but some got shelved, some got stuck in middle, some never found release. There was a lull in my career. Mostly only independent films were released which did not get promotion or awareness and people felt I disappeared,” Sharib said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble. He added that during the promotions of The Family Man 1, he was told he was a 'one-film wonder and it felt a little disappointing'.

Sharib further explained, "There have many instances like that (people behaved nastily) but with the help of my friends and family, I kept myself together. Some people who would be so warm during the release of Filmistaan suddenly would ignore you at events. There was no warm at all. I have faced things like the same people who once told me ‘I will be the next big thing after Filmistaan,’ when I met them say two years later, did not even acknowledge my greetings. I have seen it all. I tried to give benefit of the doubt to such situations."

With Sharib receiving appreciation for his role in The Family Man 2, the actor told Bollywood Spy that he would be happy if his character receives a spin-off series. However, he added that even if a spin-off wasn't in the works, he was glad that he received an opportunity to be a part of the show.

"If JK's story were to end now, JK would die a peaceful death. Things changed for me, and I can't thank them enough. (The makers) never treated JK like a sidekick, neither in the first season nor the second season. He has an identity of his own. He is his own man," he added.