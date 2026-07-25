The Rings of Power season 3 teaser breakdown: One Ring is forged, Celeborn arrives and Middle-earth goes to war

Prime Video made a huge splash at Comic-Con 2026 with a teaser trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. In a standing-room-only event at Hall H, with over 6,500 attendees, the show's creators, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, along with the cast, gave an update on the season ahead. From the highly anticipated forging of the One Ring to new characters and surprise casting, the teaser made it very clear that Middle-earth is about to enter its most brutal war ever. And here is what the trailer and the SDCC panel told us.

The teaser finally shows the forging of the One Ring

One Ring is finally forged! Every shocking reveal from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser

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The 99-second trailer begins in the scorched and ash-covered landscape of Mordor. With lightning striking around, Barad-dûr stands tall over the landscape as Sauron (Charlie Vickers) utters the ominous line, “Now, is the mighty hour come.”

The climax of the trailer comes with the creation of the One Ring. A ring is being created using molten gold as Sauron labors hard within Barad-dûr. The showrunners said that this is one of the most daring shots done yet in the series. In addition, Charlie Vickers admitted that he got emotional and shed tears in his first day of filming the legendary sequence, which lasted nearly two weeks.

The trailer shows a bleak vision of the world which is slowly falling under the control of Sauron, as all kingdoms prepare for the battle to come.

Galadriel reunites with Celeborn

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most emotionally charged scenes in the trailer includes Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) dancing peacefully with her estranged husband, Celeborn (played by Jamie Campbell Bower). It is the first time that this character appears in the show since he has been referenced in previous seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most emotionally charged scenes in the trailer includes Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) dancing peacefully with her estranged husband, Celeborn (played by Jamie Campbell Bower). It is the first time that this character appears in the show since he has been referenced in previous seasons. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Jamie Campbell Bower, Celeborn is sort of a "lover boy" who will play an important part in the War of the Elves and Sauron.

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Gandalf accepts who he truly is

Now, Daniel Weyman's character Stranger is all set to embrace himself as Gandalf. The trailer opens up with the wizard taking on the role of a leader by informing everyone of the tough journey ahead. “Death” is what he calls out loud, which any brave soul must face when they take on Sauron.

The Nazgnagôl make their terrifying debut

The teaser trailer also presents the first look at the Nazgnagôl, Sauron’s lethal minions in the form of rings who predate the Nazgûl of “Lord of the Rings”. During the Hall H session, there were even four people in costumes portraying these scary creatures appearing on stage to pay homage to their master.

Middle-earth struggles to stand together

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With Sauron’s growing control, the peoples of Middle-earth only have few safe havens. As seen in the trailer, kingdoms struggle to survive while their alliances are put to the test.

Durin, the Prince (Owain Arthur), declares “there are no friends of Mordor here,” as the Dwarves retreat to their fortress in Khazad-dûm. It will be the time for elves, dwarves, men, and wizards to band together to combat the spreading darkness.

Simon Pegg will voice the Balrog

One of the key highlights of the panel had nothing to do with the teaser trailer at all. According to Prime Video, Simon Pegg would be lending his voice to the Balrog, making him talk for the very first time in The Rings of Power.

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There was also an exclusive featurette of Behind the Scenes of Season Three's Creatures that featured the Balrog among other creatures such as Fell-beasts, Mûmakil, and Orcs.

New characters join the story

The third season is also adding to the cast through various crucial roles. Eddie Marsan, an actor from Happy-Go-Lucky, will appear as Thrain, who is King Durin IV’s elder brother and also the father of Thorin Oakenshield.

On the other hand, Andrew Richardson will be seen as Anarion, who is the younger son of Elendil and the elder brother of Isildur, while Adam Young will play the part of Marnûkh, an orc whose identity “may not be what it seems.”

The other actors, whose characters were previously announced, are Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn and Zubin Varla as Khamûl, the Easterling, who is sure to become one of the Nazgûl.

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Season 3 will be darker than ever

The writers stated that the events of the upcoming season are set five years after the destruction of Eregion. The forces of Sauron have conquered most of Middle Earth and now only a few fortresses such as Khazad-dûm, Lindon and Rivendell remain as an opposition to him while he builds the One Ring.

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According to executive producer Patrick McKay, “the new season will be darker, more dangerous,” adding “there is no one who is safe.” Charlie Vickers noted that Sauron is “ruthless and relentless, totally consumed by his obsession.”

Synopsis of the season

The official synopsis of season 3 reads, “In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees:One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life.”

Release date and returning cast

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The third season of The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premieres on Prime Video on November 11, 2026, with the first four episodes releasing together. Episodes five and six will arrive on November 18, while the final two episodes will stream on November 25.

Returning cast members include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and Benjamin Walker.