The Rings of Power review: Welcome to the next phase of Lord of the Rings saga

The clogs of The Rings of Power have finally started moving, and it is leaving behind an impact. After its eight episode run, the show has come in its true form, with the finale drawing curtains while giving answers to nagging mysteries, and teasing a beginning of a new phase of Tolkien’s saga.

In the beginning, the pace might have been slow, but the makers nailed it with the built up tension and atmosphere. Now, the finale has set the perfect stage for its comeback.

The series is set during the Second Age of Tolkien’s mythology, meaning that it is a prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It was a tough task to touch the legacy of JRR Tolkien’s world, and the makers of The Rings Power not only revived it, but explored some original ideas as well.

Staying true to the nature of television, the story is spread through the season exquisitely with a tight-knit plot while tackling a lot of issues, relevant in the current world such as power-struggle and racial conflicts as well. Each and every character is etched with a back story, and comes with a huge potential to explore further in the future seasons.

However, it is clear that Galadriel (essayed by Morfydd Clark) and Sauron are the star of the show, both literally and figuratively. The show also stars Robert Aramayo, Charles Edwards, Nazanin Boniadi, Lloyd Owens, Sara Zwangobani, Maxim Baldry, Megan Richards, Tyroe Muhafidin, Ema Horvath, and Markella Kavenagh.

The last episode Rings of Power arrived with much of its story already extensively mapped out through the films and books. To add a new life to the world, the makers introduced new characters, which made fans pay extra attention to fit into the Tolkien saga, leading them on a quest to place them in the LOTR world they know.

The finale wrapped it all with answers to the mysteries, characters embracing their true selves and bidding goodbye to a friendly face. It strings back to The Lord of the Rings story by laying out how Sauron helped forge the Rings of Power. It establishes a foundation for fresh conflicts in the next season.

Through the course of the story, there are moments which take the audience back to the original fictional world of The Lord of The Rings. The best thing about them is that they don’t seem forced but heartfelt, be it the moment of embrace between Hobbits reminding us of Frodo to a death scene bringing back the bittersweet memories of Boromir’s end.

The segment where it shines the best is in its visual imagery and choreography of action-packed sequences, which only gets larger with every episode, justifying the budget of $1 billion.

When it comes to the finale, it is clear that the makers are not aiming for the shocks or thrills, but giving answers to the audience, and getting them ready for what’s to come in the coming seasons. The scene where Sauron is revealed in full power and darkness is the best part of the finale, making it worth the wait. In fact, the imagery stays with the audience.

Going forward, several plot lines have already been established from Nori embarking on a journey with Stranger to Sauron’s rise to power. And that is what will pull the audience along for a second season.

All in all, the story is finally coming together with things moving forward in a direction that has started to make sense. There is a conflict which is ready to shape up, political turmoil ready to erupt, and a new meaning of fellowships.

It is clear that JD Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making an identity of its own, despite walking under the shadow of The Lord of the Rings, and it will only get stronger in the future.

