The Traitors 2 star Sahil Salathia slams Rida Tharana for saying he made her uncomfortable: ‘Hope that you get healed’

The Traitors Season 2 might have come to an end but the feud that emerged out of the show are anything but over. Rida Tharana, who won the show jointly with Krystle D'Souza, has now accused contestant Sahil Salathia of making her uncomfortable by touching and hugging her without consent. Sahil took note of this accusation and replied back with a new post on Instagram, hoping that she starts ‘healing people around’ her.

What did Rida say?

Sahil Salathia and Rida Tharana at the The Traitors Season 2 reunion shoot.

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Rida was seen lashing out at Sahil in a promo for The Traitors where she said that she wanted to ‘slap the s*** out of him’ for his behavior and that it makes sense why parents beat their kids when they grow up. Sahil shared Rida's comments in a reel where he was seen chilling with his parents. Rida commented on the reel and wrote, “While you’re loving and adoring him so much, can you also please teach him about alcohol tolerance and how not to make women around him uncomfortable when he’s drunk? At that party, he repeatedly hugged and touched me without my consent, fell all over me, and put himself on me to the point where I felt extremely uncomfortable and found it difficult to even stay at the party.”

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Sahil responds

{{^usCountry}} Sahil hit back at Rida's accusation with a video reel taken from the reunion day, where both of them were seen showing off their outfits on camera. Sahil wrote in the caption, “Riy-dah! I FEEL LIKE A LOSER because i always tried to not damage you back! I always thought of a childish way, be it an 👹 emoji or making a wholesome video with my parents for your comments that really hurt them honestly,more than me! I was still giggling like a school kid watching you talk feelin’ you still didn’t really mean harm! But your previous comment has shifted a bit of my heart towards how i see people! May be, you do like harming people or may be not.. may be… you are still a kind person who is getting better every single day and will reach your sunshine version super soon!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahil hit back at Rida's accusation with a video reel taken from the reunion day, where both of them were seen showing off their outfits on camera. Sahil wrote in the caption, “Riy-dah! I FEEL LIKE A LOSER because i always tried to not damage you back! I always thought of a childish way, be it an 👹 emoji or making a wholesome video with my parents for your comments that really hurt them honestly,more than me! I was still giggling like a school kid watching you talk feelin’ you still didn’t really mean harm! But your previous comment has shifted a bit of my heart towards how i see people! May be, you do like harming people or may be not.. may be… you are still a kind person who is getting better every single day and will reach your sunshine version super soon!” {{/usCountry}}

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“Be better! Sending lots of real happiness your way! God bless you and i hope that you get so healed with all that is in you that you legit start healing people around you too just by being there! Comment attached in my stories! Was too toxic for my feed!” he concluded.

Sahil was one of the finalists of the season. He and Rida did not get along during the show too. All episodes of The Traitors Season 2 is available to watch on Prime Video.