These 5 beloved TV shows were abruptly cancelled, and fans are still reeling

There are some popular TV shows on your favorite streaming platforms that got cancelled over the years. While some vanished without a warning, some of them entirely had it coming with reasons like poor ratings, controversies and whatnot. There are some shows that viewers begin getting hooked on to, and then they end up getting cancelled all of a sudden. Here we list some of the top TV shows that saw a sudden or a validated cancellation. TV shows that faced the axe

Joss Whedon's Firefly, FX's Terriers, NCIS: Hawaii top the list

Firefly, the brainchild of Joss Whedon, failed to pull in adequate viewership ratings, ending up getting cancelled. It saw an airing of just 11 episodes after its release in September 2002. It was discontinued by December 20, 2002. Firefly is available to watch on Hulu, Amazon Video and Apple TV.

Then comes NCIS Hawai'i, that had already started becoming popular among fans of the investigative world. However, CBS later decided to cancel the show after 3 seasons, suggesting that costs and ratings were not justifiable. NCIS: Hawaiʻi was cancelled by CBS on April 26, 2024. It concluded with a two-part season finale on April 29th and May 6th, 2024. If you haven't watched this popular show, you can stream it on Amazon Video, Paramount+ or Apple TV.

Terriers, an FX show from 2010, lasted just one single season after which it did not see the light of day. According to then FX President John Landgraf, the show pulled in inadequate ratings. The show's poor marketing campaign too had a contribution in its cancellation. The show was canceled by the showmakers on December 6, 2010, after the first season. There were some serious talks about its revival, but no confirmations have been received on it yet. One can stream Terriers on Hulu, Amazon Video and Apple TV.

Scandals and more: House of Cards, Clone High's cancellation stories

House of Cards remains one of the most popular shows surrounding the US political landscape. However, it faced the axe after sexual misconduct allegations against its main cast Kevin Spacey (who plays Frank Underwood) emerged. It was only a matter of a single season without him in focus that Netflix decided to pull the plug in Octover, 2017. The show's final season premiered in November, 2018, with the character, Claire Underwood, in focus. House of Cards' seasons can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Video, and Apple TV.

Clone High's initial cancellation by MTV in mid-2003 was mostly due to its poor ratings. But, in addition to that, the show's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi drew in a lot of backlash from viewers. Later the show was resumed after the removal of Mahatma Gandhi as a character of the show.

It then saw a revival by Max in February 2024, but was cancelled after two seasons. The second cancellation announcement came in on July 20, 2024. Clone High's episodes can be watched on Amazon Video, Apple TV and Google Play.