Tom Hardy-MobLand row: What happened on set? Insider reveals explosive details after firing reports

Tom Hardy has not been fired from MobLand but the drama surrounding his future on the show is very real. Despite a wave of reports last week suggesting the actor would not return for a third season, sources have confirmed that talks are ongoing and the door remains open. Tom Hardy is reportedly still in talks for MobLand Season 3 despite on-set drama. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source told Variety.

What actually happened on set? According to multiple sources, the tensions between Hardy and the show's producers stem from a combination of issues.

Hardy was reportedly late to set on multiple occasions during Season 2, leaving co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren waiting for long periods of time. "He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time," a source told The Hollywood Reporter. “He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager”, the source added.

Hardy also reportedly gave frequent script notes and pushed for changes to dialogue without approval, per Fox News. However, sources told Variety that his creative instincts were not always off base. "Often his ideas are very sound," one production source said. “And he wants them taken seriously.”

Sources also pointed out that Hardy was frustrated because scripts were sometimes delivered just a week before shooting, leaving him little time to prepare. "Tom likes to prepare," a source told Variety.

Additionally, rumors of a political falling out between Hardy and Mirren were quickly shut down by sources. "I've never heard of anything political," one source said.

While Mirren was allegedly frustrated by the long waits on set, sources have made it clear that there was no deeper conflict between the two. "I know she's said to him a couple of times, 'Come on Tom, we've been here for ages, let's get on with it,' but she's never appeared to be anti-Tom," a source told Variety.

Also Read: How Tom Holland helped make Spider-Man: Brand New Day; actor reveals major twist about Peter Parker's next chapter

Is this the first time Tom Hardy was called difficult? This is far from the first time Hardy's on-set behavior has made headlines.

On the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller later acknowledged friction between Hardy and co-star Charlize Theron. “Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer,” Miller said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His Star Trek: Nemesis co-star Patrick Stewart also previously called him "odd" and "solitary," per Variety. However, sources also said that, “Tom gets slightly lost in his own little world sometimes I think,”

“I don't think he does it maliciously. I don't even know if he particularly thinks he's really doing it," source added.

Also Read: Olivia Rodrigo outfit backlash: What is the babydoll dress controversy as Good 4 U singer makes big statement

What is MobLand and who does Tom Hardy play? MobLand premiered in 2025 on Paramount plus and quickly became one of the platform’s biggest shows. The crime drama stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the heads of a powerful British crime family.

Hardy plays Harry Da Souza who is a ruthless but intelligent fixer working for the family.

The series was co-created by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth, while Guy Ritchie serves as executive producer and directed several episodes. Season 2 has already wrapped filming, while Season 3 is expected to begin production later this year if the show moves forward.