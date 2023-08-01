Trans doctor Trinetra on her Made in Heaven 2 role: ‘I want people to see trans women as women’

One of the new faces joining the cast of Made in Heaven 2 is none other other social media personality and 26-year old doctor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju. In an interview with Outlook, Trinetra revealed all about how she landed the role and what she hopes to change from it.

Trineta Haldar is excited to make her acting debut.

Made In Heaven is an Amazon Prime Video series, the first season of which released in 2019. It is produced and directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It tells the story of two friends who start their wedding planning business but not without hurdles and complications in their personal and professional lives. The new season will be out on August 10 and stars Trinetra as a part of the company.

Speaking to Outlook, Trineta said she gave auditions for the show while interning as a doctor. "I gave it a shot because I had nothing to lose. I had no contacts in the industry. When it worked out, I couldn’t believe it, and I still don’t think I can. I have a long way to go with acting, and I’d like to focus on telling stories and making them authentic to lived experience. I don’t know how my performance will be received, but what I take a lot of pride in, is that I auditioned for this, it wasn’t given to me,” she said.

Trineta hopes the show brings a positive change to how the world views trans people. “I play a wedding planner who heads production at the wedding company ‘Made In Heaven’, producing and organising the most elite, large scale weddings in the bustling city of Delhi. While fantastic at her job, she struggles with acceptance as a trans woman, especially in attempts at finding true love. Through this character, I want people to see that trans women are women, and deserve every right to be treated as such. Trans people in general are human beings, and we deserve opportunity, love, respect, success. In a country where 99% of us are discarded by our biological families, I want society to see that a little acceptance goes a long way," she said.

Trineta is quite popular on Instagram too, with more than 260,000 followers.

