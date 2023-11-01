Travel startup Dharma launches multi-day tour experience based on Emily in Paris, packages starts at $2,700

A travel started up called Dharma has launched a new package for fans of popular Netflix series Emily in Paris. Created under license from Paramount Global, Paris by Emily will take fans on a four-night/five-day small group trip to Paris to immerse themselves in the world of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins on the show.

Emily Cooper's Paris adventures can be your itinerary.

The itinerary features exclusive visits to designer ateliers, a masterclass on seduction inspired by Emily’s aloof French boss Sylvie Grateau, and a cocktail-making session dedicated to her signature oh-so-French Lillet-Spritz on one of Paris’ most iconic rooftops, according to Leah Howe, Dharma co-founder and chief experience officer.

Hosted by lifestyle influencers, or ‘Emileaders,’ the trips cater to groups of 8-16 people at $2,700 ( ₹2.2 lakh) per person for a shared room and $3,600 ( ₹2.9 lakh) for a single room, excluding flights and insurance. Follow this link for more information.

The official word on the Dharma website reads, “Paris – beyond a city, Paris is a world. This exclusive trip to the City of Lights marks the first official collaboration with Netflix’s Emily in Paris. With a rich history and thriving art and fashion scenes, this trip is an opportunity to connect with like-minded people around the world. Our itinerary is designed to balance adventure, fashion, gastronomy, cultural exchange and explore the hidden gems of the iconic French metropolis. Whether you’re embarking on a treat-yourself-solo-trip, an adventure with a friend, or an exploration with a partner, just like Emily in Paris, this journey pays homage to the cultural wonders of the French Capital for all the curious minds!”

Emily in Paris show American marketing profession Emily Cooper's adventures in Paris, where she is stationed on an assignment. In the beautiful French city, she finds new friendships, a passion for selling everything from champagne to apparel and even some romance. The show has had three seasons so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.