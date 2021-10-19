Vijay Sethupathi: It is very difficult for me to watch my films

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s name is enough to get his millions of fans excited about any project with a hope to catch a glimpse of the Southern star in action. But it is the opposite for him.

“I am an actor. Without art, I am nothing. So, I don’t let the stardom or the fame get to my mind, and just focus on my work. I work during the day and then go off to sleep after my day’s work. I don’t even like to watch movies,” Sethupathi tells us.

Does that mean you don’t watch your projects as well? “I watch my movies during the dubbing session only. It is very difficult for me to watch my movies. I am actually very afraid. I get overwhelmed with a feeling of fear whenever I think about watching my own work, because I know I will only spot my mistakes, which isn’t a good thing.”

That’s because Sethupathi, who won his first National Film Award this year for portrayal of a transgender person in Super Deluxe, doesn’t delve into the past.

“I have always believed that whatever work that I have done has already gone, and is a past. What I am doing right now is important, (that’s how I stay focussed and grounded). There’s nothing in the past, or how big I am. It is only my work which will stay forever, whether I live or not,” shares the 43-year-old.

After debuting in 2009 with Tamil film, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Sethupathi has widened his horizons by exploring Malayalam and Telugu industry as well. He is credited for projects such as Sundarapandian, Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. His next destination is Bollywood as he is busy working on his web outing with actor Shahid Kapoor, and film, Mumbaikar. And he reveals that he just looks for interesting, entertaining and sensible stories to decide his next move.

Question him about his experience of working on a Hindi project till now, and he confesses, “It is going really well. I feel like a kid going to a new school, as the journey is filled with new learnings and explorations”.

“Every day on set is a learning as well as surprising experience. Mera dimag aur dil, dono hi bahur khush hai about my Hindi debut,” shares the actor, who was last seen in multilingual fantasy-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi.

Talking about working with Taapsee Pannu on the film, the actor shares, “I have seen some of her films, including Badla, and she is just a superb actor, who carries herself really well. Whatever role she picks up, she performs with intensity. That’s why it was very nice working with her. Also, I really loved the love story angle. It is the reason we started the shoot as soon as the lockdown was lifted.”

