Vijay Sethupathi says he isn't insecure about Shahid Kapoor as parallel lead in Farzi: 'Director asked me if I was sure'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to star in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's much-waited web series Farzi with Shahid Kapoor. At an event, he recently talked about why he is not insecure about working with Shahid, who is essaying the lead role in the series. The Farzi trailer was released on January 13. Also read: Shahid Kapoor literally shows how to 'make money', can Vijay Sethupathi catch him? Watch Farzi trailer

Farzi trailer establishes the story as a cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and Vijay Sethupathi, where losing is not an option. Besides them, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. The crime thriller will be released on February 10 on Prime Video. It marks Vijay and Shahid's OTT debut.

Vijay Sethupathi was asked if he felt insecure about being in a series, where Shahid is also a parallel lead. The actor said, as reported by Indian Express, “I don’t look at it that way. I’ve worked in so many films. Every film is a multi-starrer. There is not only one star in any film. Here also I respect Amol (Palekar) so much, then Bhuvan (Arora). It’s not only Shahid. No one comes here to compete with one another. We all co-operate and work together. There is no winning. I don’t believe in winning, I enjoy the game. There is a lot of sharing and learning. I am not insecure. I did a negative role in my third film. The director asked me if I was sure about it, but I did it. I only want to work with super talented actors from whom I can learn. You can’t learn everything and come. Life is like catch and throw. That is the only way to learn.”

He also quipped how people tend to take him seriously in Bollywood, when he tells them about his co-stars. “When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell (people) that I’m working with Shahid or that I’m the villain for Shah Rukh Khan, working with Katrina Kaif, then only I’m taken seriously,” he shared the hilarious instance.

Farzi marks Vijay Sethupathi's Hindi debut. Besides it, he also has Hindi films like Jawan and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

