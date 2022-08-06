Vijay Varma is sick of online hate after playing abusive husband in Darlings: ‘Well deserved hate’

Actor Vijay Varma is basking in the success of his recent release Darlings, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Amid this, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped new behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. He also revealed how he has been getting negative comments on the internet after the release. (Also read: Alia Bhatt finally shows her baby bump)

In the pictures, Vijay dressed as his character Hamza from Darlings is seen busy, looking at his phone. While in one picture, he looked towards the camera, in others he stretched his arms in between the hectic film schedule. In the film, he played the role of an abusive and alcoholic husband, Hamza who is a ticket checker in the Indian Railways.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Hamza is sick of reading all the online hate he’s getting #darlings BTS.” Responding to him, a user wrote in the comments, “I dil se hated your character Hamza in this movie which shows how good you were.” “Hate your character, love you,” added another one. “Well deserved hate! What a brilliant performance, Vijay.” Commented someone else.

Vijay Varma's Instagram post.

Darlings is a dark comedy focusing on domestic violence against women in society. In the movie, Alia appears as Badru, a home maker who loves her abusive husband beyond imagination. Despite being beaten up every other day, she hopes her husband, Hamza will change once he quits alcohol. It’s co-produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The husband is an alcoholic who holds no remorse for assaulting his wife every night, the wife is head over heels in love with the man and doesn't mind cooking breakfast — the staple bun omelette — every morning for him with bruises all over — this may be a regular occurrence in many Indian households, but rarely gets talked about the way it should. Picking a subject like domestic violence for a dark comedy isn't ideal, but Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, manages to hit the nail on the head.”

