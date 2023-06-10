Wamiqa Gabbi on working with Vishal Bhardwaj on four projects: Getting validated by him boosted my confidence

Wamiqa Gabbi received a lot of praise for her work on the web shows Grahan, Mai: A Mother’s Rage and Modern Love Mumbai. She recalls after Grahan released, “Women came to me, hugged me, and cried because they loved my character and resonated with her”. She calls the success of recently released Jubilee and the compliments coming her way a whole new feeling. “It’s an elevated emotion and I am really liking it,” beams Gabbi, who essayed the character of Niloufer -- a headstrong and no-nonsense courtesan in Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama.

Wamiqa Gabbi has done four projects with director Vishal Bhardwaj so far.

However, the actor confesses that all these shows might have changed her career trajectory, she remains a a “bit unsatisfied” with her performance.

“I am extremely critical of my performance. I know audiences loved me onscreen, but I did not like it. And there’s a very interesting reason behind it,” she says, and explains: “Whatever web shows I have done so far, all of them almost a year after the shoot was completed. And during that time, I got to learn more, become aware of my flaws and work on my craft. That’s why, when I eventually watch my performance, I never like it. Jab tak project release hota hai, meri lif, meri soch, mera craft, sab badal chuka hota hai. That’s why I’m never content.”

Having said that, Gabbi finds herself fortunate to be getting the right opportunities. For instance, she has signed not one but four back-to-back projects with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

“I was finalised for Midnight Children before the pandemic, but the project never took off. Else, it would have been my first project with him. Then I started shooting for Khufiya (upcoming film with Tabu, Ali Fazal), and in between I did web show Modern Love Chennai and short film Fursat. And this year, I shot Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley with Vishal sir. It’s been a long but beautiful experience that not everybody gets to enjoy. I consider myself very lucky,” she gushes.

The actor calls it a “privilege” to be able to work with someone like Bhardwaj. “He’s he is not just a fantastic director but also an amazing human being. You become empathic in life seeing how empathetic he is. He inspires you to be a better human being,” she says, adding that the filmmaker not only helped her get better at her cfraftm but also instilled the lost confidence in her.

“He made me appreciate my work more than ever before,” she continues, “Before Midnight Children came to me, I was at a point where I had accepted that I’m not meant for the industry and I should quit acting. I had stopped enjoying my work. My plan was that I would just do whatever few Punjabi films I was getting, and then travel the world. But getting validated by Vishal sir gave my confidence a boost.”

