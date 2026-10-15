Watching Between Steps? 5 K-dramas of late filmmaker Ahn Pan Seok that find beauty in complicated relationships, love stories and imperfect lives

K-drama fans have lost a director who could find a story in the smallest of moments. Ahn Pan Seok passed away on August 12, 2026, aged 64, leaving behind some of Korean television's most memorable romances and melodramas. His dramas stood out for their honest take on love, the difficult choices people make and the feelings they often struggle to put into words.

Watching Between Steps? 5 K-dramas by Ahn Pan Seok that turn complicated lives into unforgettable.

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There was something unmistakably real about his storytelling. He let scenes breathe, gave conversations room to unfold naturally and used muted visuals and soulful songs to bring out emotions that dialogue alone could not capture. His characters were never perfect, and their relationships rarely came with easy answers. That was what made his stories so relatable.

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His final project, Between Steps, is now airing posthumously, offering viewers one more chance to experience his work on Disney+. The drama follows Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former competitive swimmer whose sporting career comes to an abrupt end after an illness leads to the amputation of his right leg. He eventually turns to academics and begins working towards a PhD in robotics, hoping to find a new direction in life. There, he meets Lim Yu Jin (Kim So Hyun), who has also had to let go of her dream of becoming a medical student. As they come to terms with the lives they had imagined but can no longer pursue, the two gradually grow closer and find comfort in each other.

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{{^usCountry}} If Between Steps has left you wanting to revisit more of Ahn Pan Seok's work, here are five K-dramas that capture what made him such a distinctive storyteller. 1. The Art of Negotiation (2025) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Between Steps has left you wanting to revisit more of Ahn Pan Seok's work, here are five K-dramas that capture what made him such a distinctive storyteller. 1. The Art of Negotiation (2025) {{/usCountry}}

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The Art of Negotiation showed that Ahn Pan Seok could build tension well beyond romance. Set in the cutthroat world of corporate mergers and acquisitions, the series follows Yoon Joo No (Lee Je Hoon), a seasoned dealmaker nicknamed the “White Snake” for his knack for outsmarting rivals without drawing attention to himself.

After spending time in Hawaii, he returns to the Sanin Group and finds himself caught up in a battle over the company's future. Alongside lawyer Oh Soon Young (Kim Dae Myung) and his team, he takes on high-stakes deals, hostile takeovers and executives with agendas of their own. With so much at stake, every decision matters, and figuring out who can be trusted is as crucial as staying one step ahead of the opposition. The series is streaming on Viki.

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2. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (2024)

Set in Daechi Dong, Seoul's famous neighbourhood of private academies, the K-drama explores the pressure to succeed in South Korea's competitive education system. Seo Hye Jin (Jung Rye Won) is a seasoned instructor who has spent over a decade building her reputation as one of the academy's most respected teachers. But years of hard work and the demands of the job have begun to take a toll on her.

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Things take an unexpected turn when Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon), a former student, quits his corporate job and returns to the academy as an instructor. Ten years ago, Hye Jin helped him get into a prestigious university. Now, he is back with ideas of his own about changing the system, along with feelings for the woman who once taught him. And he makes little effort to hide either.

As their relationship grows, they find themselves dealing with office politics, professional rivalries and the scrutiny that comes with a romance that challenges social expectations. With Hye Jin being older than Joon Ho, their relationship also brings age-related judgement into the picture. Balancing workplace tensions with the excitement and uncertainty of falling in love as adults, the drama looks at what it means to take a chance on happiness when your career, reputation and other people's opinions are at stake. The series is available on Prime Video.

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3. One Spring Night (2019)

Sometimes, a relationship doesn't end with a big fight or a painful goodbye. Sometimes, you simply realise that the life everyone expects you to want is no longer the life you want for yourself. Ahn Pan Seok's One Spring Night captures that feeling with a quiet honesty.

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The drama follows Lee Jung In (Han Ji Min), a librarian who has been dating a wealthy banker for four years. With marriage on the cards and both families expecting them to settle down, walking away isn't easy. But Jung In has started to question whether she's truly happy. Her perspective begins to change when she meets Yoo Ji Ho (Jung Hae In), a kind-hearted pharmacist and single father who makes her look at her life and relationship differently.

Things are far from simple. Ji Ho doesn't fit the picture of an ideal match in the eyes of those around them, and Jung In must confront the fact that she's still in a relationship she no longer feels certain about. Rather than turning their story into a typical love triangle, the drama focuses on the difficult choices that come with recognising your own unhappiness and finding the courage to do something about it. The drama is available on Netflix.

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4. Something in the Rain (2018)

For many viewers, Something in the Rain was their first taste of Ahn Pan Seok's style of romance. Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) is in her mid-30s and struggling to find happiness in a life that seems to be going nowhere. At work, she puts up with harassment from her male colleagues and superiors. At home, her mother keeps questioning why she is still unmarried. Her personal life takes another hit when she discovers that her boyfriend has been cheating on her.

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Things take a turn when Seo Joon Hee (Jung Hae In), her best friend's younger brother, returns to South Korea after working abroad. He treats Jin Ah with a kindness she rarely experiences elsewhere, making her feel seen and appreciated. What begins with easy conversations and a growing sense of comfort soon blossoms into a romance that brings some much-needed happiness into her life.

But falling in love is only the beginning. Jin Ah's mother refuses to accept Joon Hee as a suitable partner, partly because he is younger. Meanwhile, Jin Ah also has to confront the harassment she has endured at work for far too long. With pressure mounting from all sides, she must find the courage to stand up for herself instead of constantly putting other people's expectations ahead of her own happiness.

Tender, frustrating and deeply relatable, Something in the Rain captures the joy of being with someone who makes you feel valued while showing how difficult it can be to protect that happiness when family and society refuse to understand. The drama remains a memorable example of Ahn Pan Seok's ability to tell an intimate love story without shying away from the realities that make it complicated. It is available on Netflix.

5. Secret Love Affair (2014)

If there is one drama that shows how Ahn Pan Seok could make love feel as beautiful as it was dangerous, it is Secret Love Affair. Set against the world of classical music and South Korea's wealthy elite, the series explores a forbidden relationship while exposing the greed and corruption lurking beneath a life of privilege.

Oh Hye Won (Kim Hee Ae) has built a successful career as the director of a prestigious arts foundation. She is polished, confident and knows how to handle the people around her. But behind that composed exterior is a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage to a self-serving professor. She also spends her time helping a powerful chaebol family manage its problems, even when it means turning a blind eye to their questionable actions.

Things begin to change when she meets Lee Sun Jae (Yoo Ah In), a 20-year-old piano prodigy who works as a delivery boy. Recognising his talent, Hye Won takes him under her wing and helps him develop his skills. Their shared love for music draws them closer, and their piano sessions become a space where they can express feelings they would struggle to put into words.

What begins as a teacher-student relationship soon turns into an affair that puts Hye Won's marriage, career and reputation at risk. More than a story about forbidden love, Secret Love Affair examines class, power and corruption, while asking what happens when someone finally begins to question everything they have accepted for years. The series is available on Viki.