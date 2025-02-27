Wamiqa Gabbi enjoys a special Squid Game moment with Wi Ha-joon at Milan Fashion Week. See pic

Wamiqa Gabbi's Milan Fashion Week diaries

Wamiqa Gabbi recently attended the highly Onitsuka Tiger show at Milan Fashion Week. Wamiqa made a stunning statement at the fashion week in a white ensemble that masterfully merged streetwear's edginess with high fashion's sophistication.

The highlight of Wamiqa's fashion week experience was her meeting with actor Wi Ha-joon, who stole hearts with his performance in the hit Netflix series Squid Game. A photograph capturing the moment when Wamiqa and Wi Ha-joon met has emerged on social media.

In the photograph, Wamiqa is pictured looking radiant in a white ensemble. Standing alongside her, Wi Ha-joon exudes his signature charm, dressed impeccably in an all-black attire that accentuates his style. They both beamed with joy as they posed for the camera.

Wi Ha-joon also attended the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show. Wi Ha-joon gained popularity with his role of Hwang Jun-ho in the popular Netflix series.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s work life

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Baby John, which also featured Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The film didn’t perform well at the box office. Next, she will be seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf alongside Rajkummar Rao. The Maddock Films project is set in Varanasi. The plot revolves around two lovers as they are stuck in a perennial time loop on the day before their marriage. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 10. She will also be seen in Dil Ka Darwaza Khol, Bhoot Bangla and the highly anticipated Goodachari 2.