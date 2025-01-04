Men perform dangerous stunt on Squid Games song in Noida, get slapped with 33,000 fine

Noida witnessed a dangerous reenactment of the "round and round" song from Squid Games Season 2, as three men turned a busy roundabout into their personal stage for a risky stunt. Their antics, performed late at night using a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner SUV bearing a BJP flag on its bonnet, have sparked outrage and led to swift police action. Noida men fined ₹ 33,000 for dangerous SUV stunt.(X/@RadheShyam15800)

Dangerous stunt caught on camera

In a viral video, one man can be seen perched on the SUV’s windshield while two others clung to the doors. The Squid Games track played in the background as the vehicle performed loops around the roundabout. The men appeared to enjoy their ride, seemingly oblivious to the danger they posed to themselves and others.

Social media was quick to criticise the stunt, with many pointing out the blatant disregard for traffic and safety regulations. The video’s popularity also drew the attention of the Noida Police, who issued a challan of ₹33,000 to the vehicle owner. Violations included dangerous driving, lack of valid insurance, using tinted glass, failing to wear seat belts, and disobedience of the law.

Watch the clip here:

A growing trend of risky stunts

This incident is not an isolated case. In a similar quest for social media fame, a man in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, recently went viral for an equally perilous act. Sheikh Bilal, seeking dramatic Instagram content, poured petrol on National Highway-2 to spell “2024” and set it ablaze. The reckless act drew sharp criticism online, raising concerns about public safety.

In another incident, a resident of Mundali village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, performed a high-speed stunt involving his Mahindra Thar SUV. Viral footage showed Intezaar Ali piling mud onto his vehicle’s roof before speeding down the road, creating a hazardous situation as mud flew in all directions.

The increasing trend of risky stunts for social media attention has prompted authorities to tighten enforcement.