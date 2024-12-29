Man sets road on fire for Reels in UP's Fatehpur, arrested for reckless act. Video

In a shocking quest for social media fame, a video from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a man committing a dangerous act on National Highway-2. The individual, identified as Sheikh Bilal, set the road ablaze by pouring petrol to write “2024” on the asphalt and lighting it on fire. The stunt, aimed at creating a dramatic Instagram reel, has drawn widespread criticism online. Man in UP's Fatehpur set road on fire for Instagram reel, writing "2024" with petrol. (X/@DSatyavrata)

(Also read: UP man shovels mud on his Thar roof and speeds off in reckless stunt, police seize the vehicle)

Dangerous act captured on camera

The viral clip, shared with the caption, "A man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and set fire to the road in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, by pouring petrol on the highway," has sparked outrage among netizens. The reckless act not only endangered public safety but also violated several laws.

Watch the clip here:

Responding swiftly, the Fatehpur Police took action. Sharing an update on their official X handle, they stated, “In the case, the accused has been arrested by the Kotwali Police Station and presented before the Honourable Court.”

(Also read: Man's reckless firecracker stunt from sunroof goes wrong, car catches fire in seconds. Watch)

Previous stunt in Meerut

This incident follows a similar dangerous stunt in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a man performed a reckless act involving his Mahindra Thar SUV. Viral footage showed Intezaar Ali, a resident of Mundali village, piling mud onto his SUV's roof before speeding down the road. The high-speed stunt sent mud flying in all directions, creating chaos and posing serious hazards for other road users.

Check out the video here:

The video triggered a massive backlash, prompting the Meerut Police to intervene. Using the footage, they identified the vehicle and swiftly seized it, sharing the action on X to reinforce their stance against such irresponsible behaviour.

Stunt in Haryana sparks public outrage

In another case, a social media influencer in Panipat, Haryana, faced public wrath for filming a reel in a crowded market. Dressed in a bra and pants, the influencer caused a stir in Insar market. When locals objected, the confrontation escalated, resulting in an angry bystander slapping the influencer. The individual later apologised and left the scene, but the incident sparked further debate about the lengths individuals go for online fame.