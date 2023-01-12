Wednesday star Jenna Ortega says she never thought dance scenes would go viral: 'There was so much... I could have done'

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, whose dance scene from the hit Netflix series went viral ever since its release, has revealed that she thinks she could have done better with the steps. Her unique steps which were on display on episode four of the series directed by Tim Burton, has earned her millions of fans and inspired a trend on TikTok, with many replicating her moves. (Also read: Twitter slams Wednesday as Jenna Ortega says she shot crowded scene with Covid)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where the 20 year-old was nominated for her first Golden Globe in the category of best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy TV series alongside Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez, Jean Smart, and Quinta Brunson, Jenna was asked if she ever expected the dance to go viral. The actor responded that she still cannot believe it, adding: "Even that I still can't believe because even that was -- some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improv. That was one of the scenes I stay awake thinking about because I thought there was so much that I could have done and should have done. So the fact that anyone is showing appreciation and try it themselves, it's not fathomable to me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked whether she is keeping count of the numerous fan videos to the viral dance on social media, specially TikTok, Jenna Ortega said: "No, I can't be on TikTok. I can't look into all of that stuff. I think, good or bad, it's probably not a healthy place to be."

A few weeks ago, Jenna Ortega was slammed by social media after she revealed that she filmed the viral dance sequence while she had Covid. The actor had said that she didn't have a positive test result at that time of shooting, which is the reason why she was still allowed on set. Many users had slammed the star as well as the production house for being irresponsible in flouting Covid protocols and risking the health of the members of the cast and crew.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wednesday stars Jenna as the titular character along with Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Gwendoline Christie. The series premiered on November 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON