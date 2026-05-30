When will Mackenzie Shirilla be released? Latest on her 2026 Ohio Supreme Court appeal

Mackenzie Shirilla's lawyers requested that the Ohio Supreme Court reopen an appeal that had previously been denied due to a disagreement over the filing date. Prosecutors said the Eighth District Court of Appeals in Cuyahoga County denied a prior petition due to a calendar error.

A dispute over filing deadlines and a leap-year calculation has now become central to Mackenzie Shirilla's efforts to overturn her conviction.(Mackenzie Shirilla Facebook)

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Shirilla was convicted in 2023 of murdering her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan. Prosecutors asserted that in July 2022, she purposefully crashed a car into a structure in Strongsville, Ohio, at about 100 mph.

She was given two consecutive life sentences with parole eligibility after 15 years on each conviction; in other words, she would typically not be eligible for parole until she had completed 30 years in prison.

Read more: Mackenzie Shirilla’s chilling jail nickname revealed by ex-girlfriend after fatal crash case; ‘she’s not a good person'

What do we know about the Ohio Supreme Court appeal?

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{{^usCountry}} The latest chapter in the case centers on a dispute involving appellate filing deadlines. According to court filings cited by Entertainment Weekly, Shirilla's legal team argues that a leap-year calculation error contributed to a missed filing deadline and that the appeal should still be considered by the Ohio Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest chapter in the case centers on a dispute involving appellate filing deadlines. According to court filings cited by Entertainment Weekly, Shirilla's legal team argues that a leap-year calculation error contributed to a missed filing deadline and that the appeal should still be considered by the Ohio Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors assert that because 2024 is a leap year, the convicted murderer's legal team "miscalendered" the date for her petition, according to Entertainment Weekly. The document examined by the outlet states that a post-conviction challenge was overlooked by one day because 2024 had one more calendar day than 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors assert that because 2024 is a leap year, the convicted murderer's legal team "miscalendered" the date for her petition, according to Entertainment Weekly. The document examined by the outlet states that a post-conviction challenge was overlooked by one day because 2024 had one more calendar day than 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Defendant-Appellant Mackenzie Shirilla miscalendared the date that her petition for postconviction relief was due. The trial transcripts were filed in her direct appeal on October 23, 2023, triggering the 365-day statutory clock to file the petition,” the memorandum stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Defendant-Appellant Mackenzie Shirilla miscalendared the date that her petition for postconviction relief was due. The trial transcripts were filed in her direct appeal on October 23, 2023, triggering the 365-day statutory clock to file the petition,” the memorandum stated. {{/usCountry}}

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A post-conviction relief petition is a formal request to the court to overturn or amend a conviction or sentence. It is often made following the completion of the direct appeals procedure.

Thus, Shirilla's attorneys are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider her post-conviction relief petition. Shirilla's lawyers contended that the denial of her petition was the "result of ambiguity in the postconviction relief statute." The letter says, "The ambiguity centers around the meaning of the term 'trial transcript' which is used to measure the time by which a postconviction relief petition must be filed."

However, prosecutors maintain that Shirilla's petition was filed on the day (October 24, 2024 )her exhibits were notarized and hence, untimely considering 2024 was leap year. They have since asked that the “Court decline to exercise jurisdiction over this appeal.”

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The Ohio Supreme Court has not yet made a decision regarding Shirilla's petition.

Read more: Mackenzie Shirilla’s chilling accusation against boyfriend surfaces after fatal crash: ‘You tried to kill me’

When could Mackenzie Shirilla be released?

The short answer is that the release date remains ambiguous given the ongoing appeal.

If the state's highest court agrees to hear the case and ultimately overturns the conviction, Shirilla could receive a new trial or a different legal outcome.

However, under her current sentence, Shirilla would generally need to serve decades before becoming eligible for parole. Shirilla will be eligible for parole in 2037.

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She is presently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Shirilla remarked, "It's really hard every day in here," in reference to incarceration in her documentary The Crash, available to stream on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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