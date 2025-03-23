Where is Adolescence actually set? Answer revealed as a mix of accents leaves fans confused

In recent discussions surrounding the new Netflix series– Adolescence, the show's diverse range of accents has sparked some confusion among viewers about its setting. While Stephen Graham's distinct Scouse accent is a defining feature of his powerful performance, the variety of accents from other characters has raised questions about the geographical backdrop of the story. The director, in response to these concerns, has shed light on the setting of the show. The diverse accents in Netflix's Adolescence have confused viewers about its setting. Director Philip Barantini stated it's set in northern England.(@netflix/X)

Where is Adolescence set in?

According to Time Out, the director of the newly popular series, Philip Barantini revealed that the casting of Owen Cooper resulted in deciding where Adolescence will be set in, geographically. The series was majorly filmed in the areas of the West Yorkshire town of South Kirkby which is home to Production Park studios. Since Cooper is from Warrington, Barantini just had the vision of where the series will be largely filmed in England and where will it be set.

He said, “We knew it was going to be set somewhere in the north of England. We also knew it would be from somewhere around wherever our Jamie was from, because it would have been unfair to make him do an accent,” as reported by LadBible. Thus even, if the accents of the actors vary in the series, it has an overall northern vibe.

Adolescence has garnered widespread acclaim for its powerful exploration of misogyny and the manosphere, tackling these complex issues with unflinching realism. The gripping drama centres on a family thrown into turmoil when their son, Jamie (played by Cooper), is arrested under the shocking accusation of murdering a girl.

Filming locations in Adolescence

According to the BBC, the police station featured in the first episode and the youth detention centre in episode three was constructed at Production Park, taking about six weeks to complete. Just a short drive away, Minsthorpe Community College provided the backdrop for the school scenes in episode two.

Adding another layer of realism, the Miller household, central to the emotional arc of the series, was filmed in a nearby home owned by residents Dylan Naylor and Bethany Fletcher. This house became the site of the intense police raid in the opening and the devastating emotional climax with Eddie Miller, played by Stephen Graham, in the final episode.

It was also revealed that all the shooting locations were set up just 10 minutes away from each other in order to make the one-shot technique work. When the characters drive around in the series, the scenes are being shot in actual driving cars which are rigged up with cameras while someone i driving the vehicle from a frame mounted on top which allows the actor to focus on their performances.