Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto faces sexual assault allegations from TikTok user

A serious allegation has been made against Joe Gatto, a star of Impractical Jokers. TikTok user joozyb has claimed that Gatto sexually assaulted her in 2023 when she was 19 years old. The accusation has sparked widespread attention, with the details of the allegation coming to light through her social media posts. TikToker alleges Joe Gatto sexually assaulted her after meeting at a comedy show in Milwaukee.(@Joe_Gatto/X)

Also Read: Jake Paul pops the question to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a fairytale moment, she said…

Sexual assault allegations against Joe Gatto

According to a video which was posted on social media on March 20, “I got sexually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the Impractical Joker." In a separate video, she explained that she first met the comedian in September 2023 when he was performing in Milwaukee. They saw him in a restaurant and went ahead to request a photograph.

Later the same day, she messaged Gatto to check if he could provide her with tickets to his show and the comedian gave her two tickets to his comedy show in Milwaukee. Moreover, he also gave her two meet-and-greet tickets. The TikToker claimed in the video that she attended the show alone, clicked photos with him and then went home.

However, in the night, the 48-year-old started texting her, “I was drunk, whatever, and he was texting me all this stuff. And, like, it was starting to get a little weird, you know,” as reported by Marca.

Also Read: Taylor Swift fans go wild as SZA teases possible collaboration: ‘Love to build some things…’

Gatto allegedly asked the TikToker to meet at a hotel

The TikToker also claimed that Gatto then began to instruct her about how to reach the hotel he was staying at. As she allegedly arrived at the hotel, she explained, “Somebody led me to the elevator, and somebody was on the elevator with me and pressed the button." She also stated that “some stuff happened” and proceeded to show an image from the hotel that detailed her leaving it at 2:26 am on September 9.

She concluded the video with, “I've been wanting to tell people this for so long. I've like, tried in different ways, but it's hard with somebody this big, [I] come to the realization that if I do say something, that I'm really saying something."