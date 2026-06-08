HBO's three-part docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" is a web series that explores the life of old star model Hoyt Richards. The series depicts his rise in the fashion industry, his involvement with the Eternal Values group, and Frederick von Mierers' influence in his life. The series, which was released on June 1, was directed by Chris Smith. The story made the viewers ask what happened to Richards after he left the organization and where he is today.

What is the documentary about?

Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult follows the story of Hoyt Richards.(X)

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Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult follows the story of Hoyt Richards, who became one of the most recognizable male models of the 1980s and 1990s. He appeared to be having a dream life filled with campaigns, travel and celebrity connections. But Richards was secretly involved with Eternal Values, a group led by Frederick von Mierers. Members of this group believed that they were part of a spiritual movement, but former followers later described the organization as a cult.

According to the documentary, Richards devoted years of his life and much of his income to the group. The series explores how the cult influenced major decisions in his personal and professional life. It also shows the process that eventually led him to leave the group.

How did Hoyt Richards become involved?

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{{^usCountry}} Richards first met Frederick von Mierers in 1978. Richards was a skilful football player at Princeton University, but injuries spoiled his future in sports. This led Richards to become involved with von Mierers and his teachings. Richards became a supermodel. Along with the stardom, his commitments towards the group have also increased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Richards first met Frederick von Mierers in 1978. Richards was a skilful football player at Princeton University, but injuries spoiled his future in sports. This led Richards to become involved with von Mierers and his teachings. Richards became a supermodel. Along with the stardom, his commitments towards the group have also increased. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Richards balanced a successful public career with a private life shaped by the group's demands. He later revealed that he gave away millions of dollars earned from modeling. He remained loyal to the organization. Where is Hoyt Richards now? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Richards balanced a successful public career with a private life shaped by the group's demands. He later revealed that he gave away millions of dollars earned from modeling. He remained loyal to the organization. Where is Hoyt Richards now? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today, Hoyt Richards lives in Los Angeles and has become an advocate for cult awareness and recovery. After leaving Eternal Values, Richards continued working in entertainment. He appeared in film and television projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, Hoyt Richards lives in Los Angeles and has become an advocate for cult awareness and recovery. After leaving Eternal Values, Richards continued working in entertainment. He appeared in film and television projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Richards has spoken openly about the importance of understanding manipulation and rebuilding life after leaving a controlling environment. Recent reports also indicate that he has reconnected with Donna, his former girlfriend, marking a significant step in his life.

Life after the spotlight

Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult offers audiences a closer look at both the highs and lows of Richards' life.

Hoyt Richards' life is not about his success in fashion but about his determination to rebuild his life after leaving the cult behind.

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