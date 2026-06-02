Bishop is one of the newly introduced faces in Euphoria season 3. He has quickly become a character that fans are talking about. He is played by Darrell Britt-Gibson, who steps into the show as a quiet and threatening enforcer tied to the underworld around Rue Bennett.

Bishop’s role in the story

Who is Bishop in Euphoria? Meet the iconic character played by Darrell Britt-Gibson(Rotten Tomatoes TV/YouTube)

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In the new season, Bishop works for Alamo Brown, a strip club owner and drug kingpin played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Bishop acts as Alamo’s right-hand man, while keeping a close watch on Rue.

Instead of being flashy, he is portrayed as calm, careful, and hard to read. Writer Nicholas Quah has described him as someone who plays “like a ninja,” and quoted Britt-Gibson saying, “I never wanted Bishop’s resting heart rate to be above 65.”

Read More | Euphoria season 3 ending explained: What happened in the last episode?

Darrell Britt-Gibson, who played Bishop's character, is known for playing Darius “O-Dog” Hill on The Wire. He has also appeared in Power, Barry, We Own This City, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

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{{^usCountry}} In a Black Film and TV interview, Britt-Gibson told that the season takes place years after high school, looking at faith, redemption, and evil. The theme gives Bishop a role that fits well into the darker tone of the new episodes. Why fans are paying attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Black Film and TV interview, Britt-Gibson told that the season takes place years after high school, looking at faith, redemption, and evil. The theme gives Bishop a role that fits well into the darker tone of the new episodes. Why fans are paying attention {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bishop has also become the subject of fan theories. In Bustle, writer Megan O’Keefe has noted that viewers think he may be an undercover informant because he watches people so closely. The fans have remained suspicious of his quiet style and his closeness to Alamo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bishop has also become the subject of fan theories. In Bustle, writer Megan O’Keefe has noted that viewers think he may be an undercover informant because he watches people so closely. The fans have remained suspicious of his quiet style and his closeness to Alamo. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “Bishop feels like the kind of character who knows more than he says.” Another user on X posted, “Darrell Britt-Gibson makes Bishop feel dangerous without saying much.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “Bishop feels like the kind of character who knows more than he says.” Another user on X posted, “Darrell Britt-Gibson makes Bishop feel dangerous without saying much.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bishop may not say much, but his presence has already made him one of Euphoria’s most talked-about new characters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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