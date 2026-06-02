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Who is Bishop in Euphoria? Meet the iconic character played by Darrell Britt-Gibson

In Euphoria season 3, Darrell Britt-Gibson portrays Bishop, a quiet yet threatening enforcer linked to Rue Bennett's world.

Jun 02, 2026 04:24 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Bishop is one of the newly introduced faces in Euphoria season 3. He has quickly become a character that fans are talking about. He is played by Darrell Britt-Gibson, who steps into the show as a quiet and threatening enforcer tied to the underworld around Rue Bennett.

Bishop’s role in the story

Who is Bishop in Euphoria? Meet the iconic character played by Darrell Britt-Gibson(Rotten Tomatoes TV/YouTube)

In the new season, Bishop works for Alamo Brown, a strip club owner and drug kingpin played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Bishop acts as Alamo’s right-hand man, while keeping a close watch on Rue.

Instead of being flashy, he is portrayed as calm, careful, and hard to read. Writer Nicholas Quah has described him as someone who plays “like a ninja,” and quoted Britt-Gibson saying, “I never wanted Bishop’s resting heart rate to be above 65.”

Read More | Euphoria season 3 ending explained: What happened in the last episode?

Darrell Britt-Gibson, who played Bishop's character, is known for playing Darius “O-Dog” Hill on The Wire. He has also appeared in Power, Barry, We Own This City, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Bishop may not say much, but his presence has already made him one of Euphoria’s most talked-about new characters.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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