Who is Frances Zaayer and where is she now? All on woman who shot KY couple as Worst Neighbor Ever streams on Netflix

Worst Neighbor Ever is streaming on Netflix, and is a spin-off from the creators of Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever. The four-episode documentary explores true stories of disputes that triggered harassment, fraud, and violent crime.

Worst Neighbor Ever streams on Netflix (Netflix)

{{^htLoading}}

Each of the four episodes focuses on one incident, and episode 1 tells the story of a woman named Frances Zaayer who harassed her neighbors – and it ended in murder. The episode revisits the 2018 shooting death of Montgomery County Deputy Jailer David Scott.

Who is Frances Zaayer?

Zaayer used to be a close family friend of Shawna Scott. The documentary says the two reconnected after they moved into neighboring homes in a small neighborhood in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

Also Read: Is Taylor Parker still awaiting Execution? Where is she now? Everything to know

At first, their relationship seemed friendly, and Frances even stayed with Shawna and her family while renovations were underway in her own house. Over time, their friendship soured, and they began arguing more often after Frances moved into her own home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Things soured when Frances moved out. She allegedly became violent and began mowing the lawn naked or mostly naked, walking around where she could be seen with little clothing. Shawna had to call 911 , and Frances called the police to allege that she was being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Things soured when Frances moved out. She allegedly became violent and began mowing the lawn naked or mostly naked, walking around where she could be seen with little clothing. Shawna had to call 911 , and Frances called the police to allege that she was being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In May 2018, things took a fatal turn. According to the documentary, Zaayer walked across the street and fired a gun at Shawna and her husband, David. Shawna was taken to the hospital with facial injuries, and David died from his wounds.

Where is Frances Zaayer now?

Zaayer is in prison after being sentenced to 35 years. She pleaded guilty to murder, second degree assault, and first degree wanton endangerment.

She won’t be eligible for parole until 2038.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the episode, Shawna says she hopes Zaayer stays in prison forever, and that fear still haunts her every day.