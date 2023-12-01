Who is Player 278 Ashley Tolbert, ‘the most hated’ from Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge released its second installment after airing the six initial episodes on November 22. The reality spinoff, based on the 2021 hit Squid Game, is approaching its finale scheduled for December 6. Notably, on November 29th, the show unveiled three additional episodes, bringing the total to 9. Player 278, Ashley, has faced significant criticism, particularly since the Bridge challenge. Here is the reason why.

Who is Player 278 Ashley Tolbert from Squid Game: The Challenge

Ashley(Instagram)

At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) office in Atlanta, Ashley Tolbert is presently employed as a HIPAA and Civil Rights Investigator. She was an ESL teacher in Shanghai, China, before taking on this position. Ashley graduated with a political science and government degree from Smith College in 2014 and currently holds a master's degree in public health.

Why is player 278 getting all the hate?

During the Glass Bridge activity, the group collaborated to ensure that each participant had an equal opportunity to progress in the game. Together, they devised a plan of action: each player would only step on one tile at a time, with the next player to choose the tile after that. When it came to Player 301 (Trey), the third person in line for Glass Bridge, he took his turn. Then, Marina, player 077, progressed however she lost. Player 278 (number five in line) is now in play. But now that Marina has been eliminated, she won't go past Trey.

Trey watched tolerantly as they exchanged looks, but Ashley made no move to budge. Trey jumped again and was lucky this time, but Ashley did nothing. Trey ran into bad luck and lost the third time. As a result, Ashley was forced to take the lead and make the following choice. Watching that she was on the brink of getting eliminated, she agreed to play by the team’s strategy. It appeared that she would agree as long as it didn't affect her position in the competition.

Fans irked by player 278’s selfishness in the game

Many expressed their disappointment with player 278 on social media by posting comments. A user wrote “Never have I I felt so gaslit during that Mai and Ashley squid game beef. Like… didn’t everybody else see Ashley turn into a snake on that bridge and get Trey murdered… but y’all are acting like Mai is the villain??? “, others said “A betrayal that really hit home. I really commend Trey ( player 301 ) for being the bigger person when all he did was play nice and fair , his such a wonderful soul ! “, Watching squid game ep 8 (dice game) and fucking 278 has the AUDACITY to say 287 isn’t a team player. DID EVERYONE ELSE FORGET WHAT SHE F**** NG DID TO 301?!??”

