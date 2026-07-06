Why did Frances shoot Shawna and David Scott? 2018 shooting shown in Netflix's Worst Neighbor Ever revisited

Netflix’s new release Worst Neighbor Ever shows true stories of neighbors who were once close but turned against each other in the worst possible way. The Episode One of the series deals with the story of former neighbors Frances Zaayer and Shawna Scott, from Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

Why did Frances shoot her own friends ? (netflix/representative) (Netflix)

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What was a kind gesture for Mount Sterling couple Shawna and David Scott, as they let new neighbor Frances Zaayer stay at their place while her house was being set up, turned out to be a disaster that haunted them for months.

What Happened Between Them?

Shawna and her husband David Scott were enjoying a peaceful life in a small neighborhood in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, when Frances Zaayer, a longtime family friend, reached out to ask if she could stay with them for a period.

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{{^usCountry}} Frances had been separated from her husband. After living elsewhere for some time, she decided to return to her friends again. She bought the house next door to Shawna and David and asked if she could live with them while she was setting up her place {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frances had been separated from her husband. After living elsewhere for some time, she decided to return to her friends again. She bought the house next door to Shawna and David and asked if she could live with them while she was setting up her place {{/usCountry}}

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Shawna, being her friend, agreed as she had known her for a long time. But problems started to arise soon.

Shawna and David found out that Frances had been sharing videos online in which she criticized certain religions and racial groups. The couple began to worry that she might be racist, especially since David is an African American, which made them even more uneasy.

Eventually, they were relieved when Frances finally moved out. The couple thought things would be in control, but it became more worse

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Frances extended her driveway onto Shawna’s property despite being warned that it belonged to Shawna’s father. She also accused Shawna of working while she was on disability leave. Frances told the police that Shawna had attacked her with a stick, and that David had watched Shawna punch her in the face before Shawna attacked her again.

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Frances didn’t end up with any physical injuries from the fight, even though she claimed she was hurt. Afterward, she started wearing a neck brace and insisted that Shawna be charged and put in jail, but when the matter was settled and Shawna was allowed to return home. Frances did not like it

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One restriction was put on Shawna that she could not legally get within 500 meters of Frances. She used this as an opportunity she roamed in the front yard naked. She wanted to ragebait Shawna.

On various times, Frances tried to fight with David by passing racist comments on him, but the family completely ignored it so that the fight does not escalate

David worked as a Deputy Jailor. Frances claimed that the police were taking sides, so she decided to do something herself and on May 26th, 2018. She marched into Shawna’s house and fired at them. Shawna was shot in the face but somehow, she managed to survive but David could not make it