Will wait to get vaccinated before resuming work: Bidita Bag

Actor Bidita Bag was busy shooting in Lucknow when Covid cases started to surge in the first week of April. After shooting for a day, she left for Mumbai and thereafter left for hometown Kolkata.

“I had just started shooting for ‘Bhaukaal-2’ when things started getting bad and there was a sudden spike in cases. I left to return when things improve but it got worse. Few days later, the shoot was cancelled as some people contracted the virus,” said the ‘Bandookbaz Babumoshai’ actor.

Protagonist Mohit Raina too developed symptoms and was later tested positive.

Last year, during lockdown she was stuck in Mumbai, so she immediately left for her hometown. “Wearing double mask and face-shield, without even sipping water in transit I reached home (Howrah) and quarantined myself as I have parents at home. Since then, I have not stepped out even once.”

She is no mood of taking any risks. “Now that age bracket for the vaccination has been reduced (above 18 years), I will wait to get both the jabs before resuming work. But getting a dose is also a big challenge in such a situation. For now, I am not committing for any project and will only complete whatever work is scheduled after this phase gets over. Actors are more vulnerable as they have to shoot without a mask,” said the actor.

On her level the actor is trying to gain Covid related information from social media to help those in distress and need. “This is little we can do at this moment,” she said.

In March the actor had a theatrical release with ‘Fauji Calling.’ “Next will be my film ‘Teen Do Paanch’ on OTT. Last year-end I had two releases ‘The Missing Stone’ and ‘Abhay2’ that I shot after lockdown. Besides, I have also shot for a series in Mumbai, but I am not allowed to talk about it,” she said.